Van Buren County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms have a history of knocking down trees in Indiana and in Berrien County. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Van Buren The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Van Buren County in southwestern Michigan * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Benton Harbor to Cassopolis, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Haven... Paw Paw... Hartford Mattawan... Lawton... Bangor Decatur... Van Buren SP... Lake Michigan Beach Pine Grove... Covert... Keeler Lawrence... Gobles... Bloomingdale Breedsville... Glendale... Grand Junction Kendall... Lacota HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

