City of Corpus Christi Public Works Department looking to fix streets

The city of Corpus Christi is known for having potholes all across the city, but the Public Works Department is working to fill those potholes and revitalize streets.

Public Works Director Rolando Mata said it has been years and years of trying to cover up potholes.

"For many years because maintenance was deferred, it is just potholes on top of potholes. So, we need to remove all of that and provide a new canvas, a new asphalt canvas on some of these streets," Mata said.

He said that the city has spent 328 million throughout the last couple of years including this year on fixing city streets,and he hopes to continue to invest in making the streets in the area better for residents.

"We are concentrating on the rehab, that is a good indicator because that tells us, that doing more rehabs is better for the community than just doing a pothole repair," he said.

Mata added that it is not just about covering up potholes but actually improving the streets. If you have a problem with your street, you can contact the Public Works Department at 361-826- 2489. You can also see their Infrastructure Management Plan by clicking the link below.

https://www.cctexas.com/imp [cctexas.com]

