Oklahoma State

OG&E crews working to restore power in Oklahoma following storms

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to people in Oklahoma.

More than 90% of those impacted storms October 11 have their power restored.

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

About 1,200 customers are still without service as of 4 p.m.

The company is keeping an eye on another round of storms headed to the area October 12 into October 13.

