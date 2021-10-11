OG&E crews working to restore power in Oklahoma following storms

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to people in Oklahoma.

More than 90% of those impacted storms October 11 have their power restored.

About 1,200 customers are still without service as of 4 p.m.

The company is keeping an eye on another round of storms headed to the area October 12 into October 13.

