Allentown, PA

Lehigh Valley high school fall basketball: Allentown Central Catholic remains undefeated

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3P8K_0cOCZ5Rm00
Allentown Central Catholic basketball standouts Liam Joyce, left, and Tyson Thomas, right, earned all-state honors after leading the Vikings to the PIAA Class 4A title in March and both are playing well in the Lehigh Valley Varsity Fall Basketball League at the East Side Youth Center. Central Catholic is 7-0 in the league. Contributed photo / Marlon Thoma

Nov. 19 is the first day of official practice for the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

In case that seems far away, it’s just five weeks from this Friday.

Opening night for basketball games is Dec. 10, which is just eight weeks away from Friday.

So, ready or not, the season is coming fast and so is the action in the Lehigh Valley Varsity Fall Basketball League, which unfolds each week at East Side Youth Center.

Not surprisingly, defending state champ Allentown Central Catholic is undefeated in the league at 7-0 and another defending PIAA champ, Reading, has a strong 6-2 record. Another quality District 3 program, Muhlenberg Township, is also 7-0. The Muhls went 15-4 and lost to Reading in the District 3 semis last March.

Among the local teams, Parkland is 4-3, Pocono Mountain East and Liberty are 3-4 and Roberto Clemente is 3-5. Whitehall is 2-4 and Dieruff and Freedom are looking to build some momentum with 1-7 records.

Here’s a look at the most recent results courtesy of ESYC and league director Marlon Thomas:

Sept. 30 game

Parkland 61, Dieruff 52 ... Daniel Quinones 17 for the Huskies; Nick Coval 32 for the Trojans.

Oct. 5 games

Parkland 56, Whitehall 52 ... Will Meeker 27 for the Trojans.

Central Catholic 56, Pocono Mountain East 31 ... Liam Joyce 20 for the Vikings.

Pocono Mountain East 54, Whitehall 47 .. Tamir Thompson 20 for the Cardinals.

Central Catholic 57, Parkland 47 ... Tyson Thomas and Liam Joyce 22 apiece for the Vikings.

Reading 71, Dieruff 52 ... Nick Sosa 18 for the Red Knights, Daniel Quinones 18 for the Huskies.

Roberto Clemente 50, Freedom 46.

Roberto Clemente 71, Dieruff 59.

Reading 56, Freedom 41 ... Gabe Rivera 21 for the Red Knights.

Oct. 7 game

Muhlenberg Township 43, Liberty 25 ... Edwin Suarez for the Muhls; Nate Rivera 7 for the Hurricanes.

