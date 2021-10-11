CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park Activists Preparing Now To Avoid Halloween Night Problems On 53rd Street

By Steven Graves
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17R253_0cOCZ1us00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hyde Park had been a longtime safe Halloween hangout spot for teens from all over the city.

In recent years,  53rd Street normally sees the most action–some good and bad.

That “bad” is what LaKeshia Hamilton, the mother of two teens, is working to prevent. Especially this year — with no organized event planned on 53rd Street and kids   anxious to get out with friends.

“Lets be present,” Hamilton told CBS 2’s Steven Graves. “Community members may be present, and I hope the stores.”

Over the past two years, weather and COVID-19 have made for mild Halloweens in the neighborhood. Hyde Park did not see the crowds of teens vandalizing cars in neighborhoods and causing other havoc.

With another Halloween falling on a weekend this year, the time to plan is now, Hamilton said.

She has an outline of wants and needs: Strategically placing city police in storefronts and adults just walking pets or engaging from Lake Park to Woodlawn. University of Chicago police would be assigned to positively engage with teens.

The youth mentor hears from kids who want to celebrate safely, but the current climate of teens injured or killed in shootings is concerning.

“They are personally losing relatives, losing classmates, and it’s kind of a feeling like, ‘I don’t know if I’m next,’ ” said Hamilton. “I am concerned about any kid getting involved in any kind of violent situation.”

For the second year in a row, Bennie Currie, a 30-year Hyde Park resident, is leading a safe Halloween initiative called “block activation.” This year will be the first true test.

Neighbors will turn on lights for the night and set up activities. The goal is to interactive – rather than reactive – with a positive outcome.

“I think you can have some say in that by what you do in the community and how you greet people,” Currie said. “And how you meet folks and interact with your neighbors.”

That “block activation” consists of about 20 blocks, and organizers are still looking for more to get involved. Police in the past have added extra patrols in the area around Halloween. CBS 2’s has asked CPD if they plan similar patrols this year. We have not heard back.

Comments / 7

Cheryl Wilson
2d ago

Hyde park was a very place for Halloween but now you have young children coming from different neighborhoods that don't know how to act in a nice environment if people will teach the children how to respect others and property it will not be a problem I have client in Hyde park some white some black very respectful people that have work hard I'm not saying that's the only place teaching goes along way what you put out is what you get back easy lesson

Reply
3
central n lake
2d ago

we of colors should never support nor indulge in a white man's demonotic holiday where's it about masking up like evilness , something they are , they dont needs to wear a mask because they was born with evil in their hearts and they dont need a mask

Reply
2
 

CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded After Confronting Maskless Woman In Convenience Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and critically injured Thursday afternoon, after confronting a woman for not wearing a mask inside a convenience store in the West Town neighborhood. Police said, around 12:45 p.m., a woman walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, with no mask on. A 48-year-old man inside the store told the woman to put a mask on, and the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the victim was an employee or a customer at the 7-Eleven. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Chicago Businesses Facing Citations For Not Following City’s Mask Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS)– More Chicago businesses are facing citations for not following mask rules. Between Thursday and Sunday, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection cited five establishments for not enforcing the city’s mask mandate. Businesses are supposed to require face coverings for everyone two years and older and they need to post signs about wearing masks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired On Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are responding to a report of shots fired on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street. Police a vehicle was damaged by gunfire on the inbound Dan Ryan near 71st Street shortly before 4 p.m., but no injuries were reported. The victim managed to drive off the expressway and call police. Illinois State Police said the inbound lanes were shut down shortly after 5 p.m. to search for evidence, but they reopened around 5:35 p.m. It was the second shooting in that area of the Dan Ryan in less than 24 hours. Wednesday night, a passenger in a car was shot at 69th Street. Police said there have been 62 shootings on the Dan Ryan so far this year., and 195 overall on Chicago area expressways, compared to only 128 in all of 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

On This Columbus Day, Views Collide Over Meaning Of Holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s Columbus Day parade is an annual tradition for Paula DiPaolo. Three generations of Italian Americans were celebrating today: DiPaolo, her daughter and her mother. “To celebrate the heritage and culture and keep it in the family,” she told CBS 2’s Jim Williams The parade may carry the name of the Italian explorer–his name may label the holiday–but those here on State Street say it’s much more than exalting one man. “It’s really about recognizing Italian Americans and how they developed this great country,” said Ron Onesti, of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. “It’s honors parents, grandparents —...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook Country Sheriff Wants ‘Ghost Guns’ Taken Off The Streets

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County sheriff is pushing to get these so-called ghost guns off the streets. County and state leaders want to ban ghost guns – homemade firearms that do not have serial numbers and cannot be traced. The kits to make them don’t require background checks which lets anyone buy them. On Thursday, the Cook County sheriff and Illinois state Sen. Jacqueline Collins introduced a new bill making it illegal to own or sell these types of weapons. They’re looking to get the bill passed quickly. Sheriff Tom Dart showed off one of the ghost guns saying the number of them on the streets keeps going up. “But the notion that somehow we need to have guns like this that have no markings on them; no serial numbers, no bill that need to be traced is absurd. And the last thing we need in our community right now is, not just more guns, but guns that can’t be traced,” Dart said. Dart says this bill will follow others in place already across the country.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Burnout And Low Turnout Of Applicants Leaving CPD With Officer Shortage; ‘People Don’t Want To Be The Police’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers aren’t only retiring in record numbers, many are leaving the big city department for smaller ones. It’s contributing to an officer shortage that many city leaders believe will only get worse before it gets better. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with one ex-officer about the decision to get out of Chicago. “I think that you have to take care of yourself first,” said the former officer, who asked to remain anonymous. Self-preservation is one reason the former CPD officer recently left the department with less than eight years on the job. “I was frustrated with the work...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘An Overwhelming Feeling’: $20 Million Dollar Investment Coming To South Chicago Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Morning Insiders break news. And it’s good news for a South Chicago neighborhood. It’s about to get a $20 million shot in the arm, thanks to an investment from Fifth Third Bank. The bank will actually be pouring $180 million into nine neighborhoods across the nation. CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us to the South Side to see the very spots about to be spruced up. Crumbled concrete and broken, boarded up windows. It’s a vacant eyesore that has long frustrated neighbors near 92nd and Burley. “It’s very depressing to see that. No one wants to live somewhere...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After 19-Month Pandemic Hiatus, Sopraffina Marketcaffe Reopening Adams Street Restaurant In The Loop; ‘I Missed Our Family’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many restaurants fully re-opened the second that pandemic rules lifted in Illinois; hungry for customers, not realizing they’d be starving for staff. Some places took their time and waited to cash in on summer crowds, but then the Delta variant arrived. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one eatery that’s held out more than a year and half to hold their soft re-opening on Monday. The sounds of salad mixing and the smell of pizza cooking haven’t materialized at Sopraffina Marketcaffe in a very long time. The assembly line responsible for making mouth-watering creations hasn’t been fired up since...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
