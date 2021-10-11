What is Wisconsin's most likely path to the Big Ten Championship game?

The 2021 Wisconsin Badgers are facing an uphill battle to return to the Big Ten Championship game for the third time in five years.

The team sits at 1-2 in Big Ten play after Saturday’s win at Illinois, two back in the loss column of undefeated and No. 2-ranked Iowa.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes are set for a showdown on October 30 at Camp Randall. If Wisconsin wins that game, the team would sit only one game behind Iowa with a month of the season still to go. A loss on October 30 would essentially end the Badgers’ shot at a trip to Indy.

But if the Badgers win, what else would need to happen for them to win the Big Ten West? Here are two outcomes, with the most likely up at the top:

Wisconsin wins out (finishes 9-3, 7-2 Big Ten), Iowa loses on the road at Nebraska on November 26 Wisconsin wins out, Iowa loses to either Purdue or Minnesota

Every other scenario is frankly way too unlikely to list (each includes the Hawkeyes falling to Illinois or Northwestern).

A note: ESPN FPI currently gives Wisconsin a 1.1% chance to win out. That percentage includes a 36.7% shot at taking down Iowa at home.

Iowa, on the other hand, is favored by FPI to win every game. Their lowest percentage chances to win are November 26 at Nebraska (53.4%) and the game in Madison. The Hawkeyes are listed at above 81% to win every other contest.

The two scenarios listed are also a significant longshot with what we’ve seen from Wisconsin against good teams. But who cares, it’s worth the speculation.

