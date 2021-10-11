CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi governor extends state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, October 11, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he extended Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days.

Alabama hospitals still struggling after COVID-19 surge disrupts regular operations

According to the governor, the extension will continue to continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

Reeves said there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 9

The Juggernaut
2d ago

Tate Reeves stood by in the summer as the virus gathered strength, further allowing it to decimate the population he is sworn to protect. He kept 300,000 people from health care, and diverted $500 million out of the states economy. No businesses want to come here, and the state is losing talented people every day. Time for a change, Mississippi...

Reply(2)
11
social debater
2d ago

I dont know why he would continue to declare a state of emergency, he definitely has not handled covid as anything other than a joke!! It must be about getting more money!!

Reply
4
