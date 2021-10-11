Mississippi governor extends state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, October 11, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he extended Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days.

According to the governor, the extension will continue to continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

Reeves said there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

