CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski County Jail using padlocks as locking system gets needed update

By Joseph Price, Alexis Wainwright
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLJcN_0cOCYuyR00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that the county jail is using padlocks inside the facility for “safety” reasons.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins said it’s not something he wants to do but has to for safety reasons. He said the locking system inside the Pulaski County Jail is outdated and has needed an upgrade since before he was sheriff.

“If I had my way, it should’ve been done a long time ago,” Higgins said.

Pulaski County Judge, Sheriff file motion to join mask lawsuit

It’s to the point where inmates can pop a lock and come out of the individual cells. Higgins said people are still compromising the locks even though they have the temporary system in place.

“We have deputies in the unit with the keys for those padlocks and they’re able to open all those locks,” Higgins said. “It’s not like a handful of keys, they’re all keyed the same in that unit so we can quickly get people out if that is necessary.”

They’ve been working on replacing those locks after getting approval from the quorum court in February for $1.2 million toward this project specifically.

It’s a process, though, and it takes about three weeks to do each unit, Higgins said. He said he knows there are people with concerns about this.

“We’re trying to ensure there is safety, that’s one of the reasons having to put the padlocks on because if someone can come out of a cell and assault someone else or a deputy — that’s an issue,” Higgins said.

Higgins said they just received new locks in August, and so far four units are done. When they put the new locks on they won’t use the padlocks anymore.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office working hard to slow spread of COVID-19 in jail facilities

“It’s a stop-gap, they’re not going to be there forever,” Higgins said.

Another thing that also makes this process harder is the pandemic. When it comes to COVID-19 cases and the isolation units you can’t always move those people because they have to quarantine.

Higgins said all the locks won’t be done being replaced until next Spring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Sheriff: Arkansas cop let inmates buy beer, cigarettes

PARKIN, Ark. — A Parkin police officer was arrested on Monday after he was accused of allowing inmates to buy beer and cigarettes from a local gas station. Police officer Darrell Crowder, 49, went to the Cross County Detention Center to take two inmates to court on Thursday, Oct. 7. Cross County Sheriff David West […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Relative saw problems before family killed in Marion

MARION, Ark. — We’re learning more about the tragic murder-suicide that left a family of three dead Tuesday morning in Marion, Arkansas. Charles Gilmer doesn’t want any family to have to go through what he’s going through right now. He says his niece Nakina Gilmer-Brown and her elementary school-aged son Austin Brown were killed by […]
MARION, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Pulaski County, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Government
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 16 News

7-year-old killed in Clarksdale shootings

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Two people including a 7-year-old boy were killed in separate shootings Monday across Clarksdale, Mississippi, police said. Police responded at 5 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of Grant Street. They said two victims later showed up at a Clarksdale hospital. One of those victims, age 7, died from his […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

1K+
Followers
451
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy