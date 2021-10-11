CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

B Positive Boss Chuck Lorre Previews 'Chapter 2' of CBS Comedy Involving an 'Extraordinary Windfall of Money'

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y14Jt_0cOCYsCz00

Anyone familiar with B Positive boss Chuck Lorre’s other comedies knows that he’s not afraid to take big swings. Take, for instance, when Mom , which began as a story about a recovering drug- and alcohol-dependent single mother, morphed into a show about a group of women — a chosen family, really — who were bonded by their shared demons and a desire to overcome them. Or more recently when United States of Al , a series about a U.S. Marine and his Afghan interpreter, shifted gears to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

To follow through and take these big swings “begins with the assumption that the audience is sophisticated,” Lorre tells TVLine. “And as far as how to proceed with storytelling, it’s a combination of trusting the audience and trusting your instincts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PidY1_0cOCYsCz00 Heading into Season 2 of B Positive (premiering Thursday at 9:30/8:30c, on CBS), Lorre relied on his instincts to point the show in a new direction. Starring Broadway veteran Annaleigh Ashford and Silicon Valley grad Thomas Middleditch, Season 1 told the story of Gina, a hard-partying woman with a checkered past who, on a whim, decided to offer up her kidney to Drew, a former high school acquaintance in kidney failure. When Season 2 begins, Gina and Drew are adjusting to life after surgery and deciding what comes next.

“From the beginning, the premise of the series was the act of giving,” Lorre says. “That is what drove the storyline in the first season — this extraordinary young woman, perhaps a little bit troubled in some regards, who gives an organ to this guy she kind of knows — and that act is [still] what drives the second season. She recognizes that that act of giving was the greatest source of joy that she’s ever experienced — no quid pro quo, no ‘what’s in it for me,’ just doing something for another person.” So when Gina falls into an “extraordinary windfall of money,” she resolves to put it to good use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qe6mp_0cOCYsCz00 “She decides after going on a shopping spree that the joy of buying is short-lived, and the joy of giving is more deeply felt,” Lorre previews. That come-to moment results in a life-changing choice to “improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills,” the retirement home that once again houses Linda Lavin’s Norma, as well as five new residents played by Hector Elizondo ( Last Man Standing ), Jane Seymour ( The Kominsky Method ), Ben Vereen ( The Good Fight ), Priscilla Lopez ( A Chorus Line ) and Jim Beaver ( Supernatural ).

“She buys the assisted living facility with the idea that ‘I can make these people’s lives better,'” Lorre explains. “That gives us what we’re calling ‘Chapter 2.'”

As for how Middleditch’s Drew fits into this new world, Lorre reveals that the recipient of Gina’s kidney is “on a journey of self-discovery, and that really kicks into high gear in a couple of episodes further down the road… Now that he has a new lease on life, he is rethinking everything,” including his feelings for Gina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjOzJ_0cOCYsCz00 “People very often in transplant situations confuse gratitude with love,” Lorre points out. “The bond between organ donor and organ recipient is extraordinary and unlike anything anything imaginable, and it’s very easily described as love. But in fact it’s not, and he has to come to grips with the fact that he’s now trying to use this feeling towards Gina to solve all of his problems, and that’s wrong-headed. If you try to use a relationship to fix your life, you are f–ked. I don’t know if you can say ‘f–ked’ on TVLine, but you’re screwed, how’s that?”

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Muppets, Madonna, Nancy Drew, Ted Lasso Finale and More

On TV this Friday: The Muppets (and a few celebrity friends) spend the night in a Haunted Mansion, Nancy Drew investigates a murder at a carnival, and Ted Lasso wraps its sophomore run. Here are 12 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Apple TV+. Acapulco. IMDb...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Morning Show, Big Sky, Ghosts, What If...?

How can you tell the fall TV season is in full swing? Look no further than our latest Quotes of the Week compilation, which features a full 30 (!) sound bites from the past seven days of television. In the list below, we’re looking back on the week’s most memorable...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Beaver
Person
Priscilla Lopez
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Thomas Middleditch
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Linda Lavin
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Ben Vereen
Person
Chuck Lorre
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

United States of Al: Season Three? Has the CBS Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the United States of Al TV show stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie with Brian Thomas Smith, Rachel Bay Jones, and Azita Ghanizada recurring. The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life. They are supported by Art (Norris), Riley’s veteran father; Riley’s sister, Lizzie (Alderfer); Vanessa (Goss), Riley’s ex-wife; and Hazel (Mackenzie), Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.
ALABAMA STATE
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Positive#Previews#Cbs Comedy#Cbs Comedy Involving#U S Marine#Afghan
Primetimer

CSI Is Back, And There’s Absolutely No Mystery Why

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. When CSI vanished from the CBS schedule in 2015, it seemed like a good time to close the door on one of TV’s most remarkable success stories. There went Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox, sailing off into the sunset in the show’s two-hour finale. Six months later the CSI: Cyber spinoff was deleted, and for the first time in a decade and a half the letters C-S-I were MIA on CBS.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How The Conners Season 4 Revealed Something New About Roseanne 3 Years After Character's Death

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Conners’ second episode in Season 4. Ever since The Conners set up the narrative that its late matriarch Roseanne died of an accidental overdose, the ABC sitcom has understandably put some distance between references to Roseanne Barr’s character and the flagship series. (Understandable given the controversial way the comedian exited the rebooted comedy.) But showrunner Bruce Helford and his creative team managed to bring the character’s memory back in an unexpected way in Season 4, with the episode “Education, Corruption and Damnation” revealing Roseanne Conner’s secret connection with God and the Good Book.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Will Sheldon's Father Die in 'Young Sheldon'? Fans of 'The Big Bang Theory' Want to Know (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Young Sheldon. Human beings aren't supposed to know the future. In 1984 George Orwell said, "If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — for ever." That's exactly how some fans seem to feel about the potential death of George Sr. (Lance Barber), Sheldon's dad, being played out in Young Sheldon as it was told by Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. That death will be like a boot stomping on your face.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Journal Inquirer

Tom Bergeron lands a new hosting job

There were several things you never saw on TV years ago — Perry Mason lose a case, Joe Mannix lose a fight, Frank Cannon lose his appetite, or Wink Martindale lose his smile. Martindale, a veteran game-show host of the ’70s, seemed to have that smile surgically attached to his...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

CBS Viewers Rejoice After Canceled Show Officially Resurrected

Fans are ecstatic after news broke in late September that the canceled CBS legal drama All Rise had officially been saved and renewed for Season 3. Months after the network gave the show the ax after just two seasons, a decision that was likely the result of faltering ratings, it was confirmed on Sept. 29 that the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) picked up All Rise for a 20-episode Season 3.
TV SERIES
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Andrew Terraciano leaving Blue Bloods, Sean Reagan role?

As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, we have to ask: Is Andrew Terraciano leaving the show? He’s been a huge part of the series for some time as Sean Reagan, but some quotes heading into the episode made us very much nervous. Even before the first...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Callie Thorne Reprises Her 'Blue Bloods' Role in Season 12 — Is the Actress Married?

CBS's long-running cop show (we know, there are many of them) Blue Bloods is back for Season 12. The new season, which premiered Oct. 1, 2021, will see much of its cast return, including Tom Selleck as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, and Will Estes as Sgt. Jamie Reagan. Though you were probably expecting the Reagan regulars to return for more family dinners, we bet you weren't expecting to see Callie Thorne as Maggie again.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy