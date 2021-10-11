CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

UPS employee among at least 2 killed when plane crashes in California neighborhood

By Brittney Donovan, Christy Simeral, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPER3_0cOCYpYo00

SANTEE, Calif. ( KSWB ) – A small plane crashed in a San Diego County neighborhood Monday afternoon, killing at least two people including a UPS employee, authorities said.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The plane crashed at a residential intersection of Santee, a suburban city near San Diego, around 12:15 p.m., according to the Santee Fire Department. The deadly crash happened just two blocks from a high school; the impact and ensuing blaze left multiple structures and vehicles badly damaged.

The aircraft was a Cessna 340A and its flight plan was from Yuma, Arizona, to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to a County of San Diego spokesperson.

Authorities said they did not yet know how many people were aboard the plane, but that they believed the injuries were “non survivable,” Santee Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Matsushita told reporters.

Helicopter video from Nexstar’s KSWB showed fire engines dousing two homes destroyed in the crash. Two to three additional homes were also damaged, Matsushita said. He said they were still working to confirm that those inside those homes were able to get out safely.

A UPS delivery truck was destroyed in the crash. The company confirmed in an emailed statement to KSWB that an employee died.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement said.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated. Their conditions were not known.

A man at the scene said he received a call from a neighbor who said his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital.

“Don’t know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises. I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.”

Santana High School, located two blocks west of the the crash, said on Twitter that all students were “secure.” Students were being released for lunch or dismissal depending on whether they had other classes Monday.

American Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation point at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Dr.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Moped driver killed in crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A moped driver was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Lexington police. Officers were called to U.S. 64 West at Forest Hill Road around 7 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, officers found 67-year-old Jerry Dallas McKinney, of Lexington, lying […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

State trooper arrests man driving 152 mph while under the influence

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — What’s more dangerous than driving under the influence of alcohol? Driving under the influence of alcohol while going more than double the speed limit on the interstate. According to Virginia State Police, a state trooper stopped a 29-year-old man in Rockbridge County shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 10 for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Accidents
City
Santee, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Santee, CA
Cars
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Cars
Santee, CA
Accidents
Santee, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
FOX8 News

5 suspects from NC charged in shooting that killed 2, injured 3 outside South Carolina nightclub

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has charged five people in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday that killed two people and injured three others. The following suspects were arrested in Rockingham, NC, on Thursday: Kevin Robert Williams, 27 of Rockingham, NC Marion Devonte Ellerbe, 24 of Rockingham, NC Antuan Latice […]
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Weather#Calif#Accident#Ups#Fox8 Mobile#Nexstar#Kswb
FOX8 News

Person injured in shooting on Caldwell Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Caldwell Street at 9:47 p.m. on a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries who was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX8 News

2 men injured in shootings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were injured in shootings in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators. Around 8 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue and has non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the victim was standing in front of a residence when […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWKT) — A soldier assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood has been found dead behind his company barracks. LTC Jennifer Bocanegra tells KWKT the soldier was found unresponsive last Saturday and was later pronounced dead. The soldier’s death is under investigation. The next of kin has not been notified.
FORT HOOD, TX
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

1K+
Followers
404
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy