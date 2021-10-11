Matt Amodio's 38-Day Jeopardy! Winning Streak Ends; Ranks as Third Highest Regular Season Earner Ever

All good game show winning streaks must come to an end: Jeopardy ! champ Matt Amodio ‘s remarkable 38-day victory lap concluded with Monday’s show .

The Yale Ph.D. student from Connecticut was bested by Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Fla., whose $29,200 total narrowly beat No. 2 finisher Jessica Stephens’ $28,799. Amodio came in third with $5,600.

“Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” said Amodio. “And this time it did.”

Amodio ranks as the show’s third top regular season earner of all time with $1,518,601. He trails Jeopardy! Hall of Fame leaders Ken Jennings ($2,462,216) and James Holzhauer ($2,520,700). Amodio’s total will no doubt rise when he returns for the next Tournament of Champions.

In terms of most consecutive wins, Amodio’s 38 lands him in second of all time behind Jennings’ 74 .

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy ! champion, and I accomplished that,” Amodio added. “l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

–

Amodio’s reign ended during “part-time” host Mayim Bialik’s return to the lectern following the incendiary departure of EP/host Mike Richards. Bialik and the aforementioned Jennings will handle emcee duties through the end of the year.