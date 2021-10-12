CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IL Governor JB Pritzker working to close loophole exploited for vaccine mandate

By Craig Wall
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

In the battle over COVID vaccine mandates, Governor JB Pritzker is quietly working behind the scenes to revise a law some groups are invoking to try and avoid the requirement.

The Health Care Right of Conscience Act bans discrimination by public or private institutions "because of such persons conscientious refusal to receive...or participate in any way in any particular form of healthcare services contrary to his or her conscience."

The Fraternal Order of Police, who have led the fight in Chicago against Mayor Lori Lightfoot's COVID vaccine mandate for all city employees, are among those looking to use this loophole.

"At face value, it's usable," said FOP president John Catanzara. "I mean, it literally says if you have a firmly held religious belief, a firmly held conscientious belief, against a medical procedure, you are covered by that statute. Period."

But the ACLU of Illinois said the intent of the law was to protect medical providers from being forced to do things like perform abortions or provide contraceptives contrary to religious beliefs.

"No one ever contemplated that this would be used in a fashion where an individual would be able to opt out of care, of a service, and then collect protection under the right of conscience," said Ed Yohnka, ACLU of Illinois.

At this point, the governor has not even reached out to the House, but it's clear he wants to take steps to prevent a series of lawsuits.

"The Health Care Right of Conscience Act was never intended to allow people to avoid public health guidance during a global pandemic. The administration supports efforts to clarify the law, so it cannot be misinterpreted by fringe elements," said Emily Bittner, Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor JB Pritzker, in a statement.

But as debate continues over vaccine mandates and what qualifies as a valid exemption, legal challenges of various kinds are expected.

Comments / 132

David Hedges
2d ago

How is it a "loophole"" if it is a law that is on the books? His."quietly work working behind the scenes" equals trying to blackmail enough Republicans into voting on a bill that will repeal the.law.

Reply(1)
103
Ray Hines
2d ago

imagine being forced into a medical procedures... oh wait, 1930's Germany. Forced sterilization, hypothermia experiments, medical experiments on twins.

Reply(13)
73
bobbobby123
2d ago

what a governor. a guy who keeps trying to take more rights and freedoms from his constituents. not what he was voted into office to do.

Reply(10)
79
 

