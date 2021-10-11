CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health and the Invasion of Privacy

Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen clinicians discuss the intimate details of patients' lives in a public space, they are invading their patients' privacy. Clinicians may forget that it is wrong to disclose the private details of a person's life because the practice is common regarding patients. Justifications clinicians give for discussing details of patients'...

opelikaobserver.com

Mental Health Crisis Centers Remind Me of My Sister’s Schizophrenia

A warning I heard at home from my parents was, “Don’t volunteer for anything.” Like that would stop me! I was in college studying political science in the late 1970s. I wanted to volunteer to serve on a committee of relatives of people seeking to improve their loved one’s lives at the Rhode Island State Mental Hospital where my sister Ann lived. Then in her late 20s, Ann had a life-long course of schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Understanding the value of technology in mental health

People these days are quite confused about the value of technology in mental health. They believe that technology is worsening the mental health condition in society today. However, it is one thing to believe this and another thing to do it. There are actually a few reasons why it is possible for technology to impact the mental wellness of people. The question is how and why this happens and what can be done to stop it from happening.
MENTAL HEALTH
Lynchburg News and Advance

Editorial: Improving mental health for students

Welcome to the new world of public education, where students need mental health services like never before. “Our schools have become the unintended mental health systems for a lot of students,” said Ali Harshaw, a member of Albemarle County’s beefed-up counseling staff. One in six children nationwide has a mental...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
snntv.com

National Mental Health Awareness Week: Mental health and surgery

This week is National Mental Health Awareness Week. In some cases, Improving mental health can improve surgical outcomes. Millions of people go through major surgeries every year in the United States. The process of receiving and recovering from major surgeries takes a toll on an individual’s physical health but it also takes a major toll on mental health as well.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Information Privacy#Medical Privacy#Health Information#Privacy Law
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS mental health supervisor named Mental Health Professional of the Year

TOWSON, MD—Courtney Brown, LCSW-C, supervisor of mental health services for Baltimore County Public Schools, has been honored by the National Alliance for Mental Illness Metropolitan Baltimore (NAMI) as the recipient of the 2021 Frances J. Lentz Mental Health Professional of the Year Award. This annual award recognizes an exemplary mental health professional who significantly improves the lives of patients and … Continue reading "BCPS mental health supervisor named Mental Health Professional of the Year" The post BCPS mental health supervisor named Mental Health Professional of the Year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
WHSV

World Mental Health Day shines spotlight on mental health conversations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, which the World Health Organization classifies as a time to raise awareness about mental health issues and discussing what needs to be done to provide mental health care to everyone. The day also reminds Jasmine McLaughlin, a licensed clinical...
RICHMOND, VA
Mental Health
Health
informnny.com

World Mental Health Day: Mental health services in the North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) — People around the world are raising awareness and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10. According to the World Health Organization website, the day provides an opportunity for individuals working on mental health issues to talk about their own work. Additionally, it opens up the conversation of what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
KIDS
TrendHunter.com

Beauty-Branded Mental Health Campaigns

The RAISE YOUR HAND campaign by Maybelline New York is the brand's initiative to raise mental health awareness. The campaign aims to encourage people who experience difficulties with mental health to seek appropriate and effective help. The global campaign is set to launch on October 10th, 2021, to rally people...
MENTAL HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Digital mental health giants Ginger, Headspace finalize merger

Digital mental health titans Ginger and Headspace have officially closed their merger in a deal that reportedly values the combined company at $3 billion. Now operating as Headspace Health, the newly formed entity brings together Headspace’s direct-to-consumer mindfulness and meditation app with Ginger’s on-demand digital mental health coaching and video therapy platform.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

The upside to living with mental illness

When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Cultivating Self-Compassion in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Self-compassion is acknowledging one’s own distress and working to reduce it. Challenging critical thoughts about oneself can improve self-compassion. Combining self-compassionate thinking with self-compassionate behavior is a positive approach. One of my favorite applications of cognitive behavioral therapy is to cultivate self-compassion. I try really hard to not have a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS

