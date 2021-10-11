South Jersey woman uses Facebook group to help improve lives of others

A South Jersey woman is using social media to bring thousands of people together to improve their health and their lives.

Peg Bradford of Sewell had no idea that her husband had nominated her for Philly Proud for her work within the community.

"I'm sure he's proud of me and stuff like that. He's heard me say so many times, I just want to reach out to people and I want to let them know there's a place they can go," she said.

Bradford reaches out to people using Facebook and started a group called "Steps to Good Health."

"I started the group in 2011 when I started in menopause. And at that point, I had lost 75 pounds on my own, which I didn't call diet, I called it a lifestyle change. And with the help of word of mouth and some media, we've grown to 20,000 people," she said.

Over the years, the group has blossomed into a network for self-improvement. Members of the group contribute tips, recipes, workouts, humor and words of encouragement.

"It's all about just how somebody's day is going. People share how many steps they've done, we do a steps challenge each month," said Bradford.

She says she had a full-circle moment when the group ended up helping her. Her brother tragically passed away after suffering a massive heart attack, and as Bradford worked through her emotions, she gained the weight back that she had originally lost.

"I started last Tuesday, and I've lost five pounds already since last Tuesday," said Bradford.

Her motto is "one day at a time, one step at a time, one meal at a time."

"I don't want anybody to feel alone. I want them to know that there is a place to go and that we're going to be there," said Bradford.