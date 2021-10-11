Redistricting Commission Approves Maps For Public Comment

The next step in re-drawing Michigan’s political maps now turns to the public. After months of work and public comment, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has settled on their finalists maps of state house, state senate and congressional districts.

Now the finalists head out to tour the state hearing from the people.

For the past few months, if you have tuned into any of the public meetings for the MICRC, you’d see the meetings are very procedural and very dry. But now the biggest step to come out of all those hours of work is figuring out the best, most fair political maps in the state.

These approved maps are not the official, set in stone, drafts but the ones that will tour the state over the next three weeks, making five stops and collecting more public comment.

Friday, the state got their first look at what the commission thinks is their best state senate map, while not official, it gives an insight into the impact of these re-draws.

When looking at the newly drawn 33rd District, within the lines are two current state senators. Jon Bumstead of Newaygo and Rick Outman of Six Lakes are both looking for re-election in 2022.

If this map is final, a decision would have to be made. Do they run against each other in the primary? Or maybe one of them moves into a different district?

These kinds of decisions will be seen all across the state in every the state house and congressional races too.

The Commission plans to have the entire process done by the end of the year. But this gives less than ten months for these officials, and their challengers, to decide who they will represent and where they will run.

The Commission’s first public hearing was scheduled for Monday in Grand Rapids but that has been delayed to another date.

The first public hearing will be in Detroit on October 20th and they will be in Gaylord on the 25th.

A link to the approved maps that will tour the state can be found HERE.