Stockton police: 19-year-old escapes from attempted kidnappers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old in Stockton escaped an attempted kidnapping on Monday, police said.
Around noon, the woman was at the intersection of West Lane and Bianchi Road when a man in a green or gray truck drove up to her. Police said he asked the 19-year-old if she wanted to go to his house.
He then grabbed her leg and tried to pull her into the truck.Man who fled to Mexico after deadly shooting at Stockton bar found guilty of murder
The 19-year-old was able to run away but not before another driver in a black sedan tried to block her path.
Once she escaped, she called police.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 6