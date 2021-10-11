CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton police: 19-year-old escapes from attempted kidnappers

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old in Stockton escaped an attempted kidnapping on Monday, police said.

Around noon, the woman was at the intersection of West Lane and Bianchi Road when a man in a green or gray truck drove up to her. Police said he asked the 19-year-old if she wanted to go to his house.

He then grabbed her leg and tried to pull her into the truck.

Man who fled to Mexico after deadly shooting at Stockton bar found guilty of murder

The 19-year-old was able to run away but not before another driver in a black sedan tried to block her path.

Once she escaped, she called police.

Kathy Farrell
2d ago

Thank God she is ok, this KIDNAPPING of young women, is getting way out of control in California. Newsom needs to sign a most important bill, called life in prison for kidnapping, and human trafficking law.

onE_of_mAny
2d ago

OmG and 2 cars working together😰 thats freakin scary. A couple attempted to kidnap a friend of mine years ago, they asked her for directions and then the WOMAN passenger reached out and grabbed my friend and held onto her from the inside. Thank God she somehow was able to get loose, toes and feet bloodied, shes still traumatized by the whole thing. This happened around here too

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

