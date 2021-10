Rob Egan, a local teacher, stepped before the Wichita City Council in July and asked for help. “I can hide the fact if I want to, though I don’t, that I’m gay,” Egan said, before holding up his cane. “I cannot hide the fact that I have a disability and it has prevented me from getting jobs before. I spent a long time being ashamed of my disability. I will no longer be ashamed and I ask those who govern our city to affirm that by creating this option simply for recourse against discrimination.”

