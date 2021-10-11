Local law enforcement speaks on National Police Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s National Police Week so WTAP spoke to a local police officer about his job, why he does what he does, and what this week means to him. Beniah Depue has worked in the police force for 11 years but working as an officer began as a dream when he was 11. In fact, it was first responders who responded to 9-11 who inspired him to become a police officer. Now his favorite part of his job is when he gets to connect locals to resources they need.