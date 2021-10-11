CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa caretaker arrested after meth found in dead baby’s system

By Kelly Maricle
siouxlandproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa – An Iowa woman is facing charges connected to the death of a two-month-old child in her care after methamphetamine was found in the baby’s system. According to criminal complaints in the case, 40-year-old Nicole Ghee, of Des Moines, is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment. The charges stem from the April 19, 2020 death of a two-month-old girl.

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 8

Thomas Smith
3d ago

Iowa needs a Death Penalty with Next Day Service. For All Murderers Repeat Violent Offenders and Child Sexual Predators. Use the Tax Dollars Saved for More Positive Societal Needs.

Reply(1)
22
Teresa Gaedke
2d ago

There’s a special place for her hope she pays dearly for what she has done I agree they need the death penalty back for people like her

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caretaker#Methamphetamine#Preliminary Hearing

Comments / 0

Community Policy