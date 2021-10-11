VIDEO: 2 men flee after robbing jewelry store at gunpoint in Rock Hill mall

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two men could be seen on surveillance video running from Adam’s Jewelers inside the Rock Hill Galleria Friday night after robbing the business’ safe.

The two men robbed the jewelry store at about 7:45 p.m. at 2301 Dave Lyle Boulevard.

They held up the business at gunpoint. One of the suspects hopped over a glass counter while his partner in crime accessed the safe in the store’s back room.

Someone inside the store fled screaming and heard two gunshots.

Call police at 803-329-7293 if you have information on the suspects, who remain at large.

