CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

VIDEO: 2 men flee after robbing jewelry store at gunpoint in Rock Hill mall

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two men could be seen on surveillance video running from Adam’s Jewelers inside the Rock Hill Galleria Friday night after robbing the business’ safe.

The two men robbed the jewelry store at about 7:45 p.m. at 2301 Dave Lyle Boulevard.

[ALSO READ: Rock Hill police arrest 3 suspects after shooting near Winthrop University]

They held up the business at gunpoint. One of the suspects hopped over a glass counter while his partner in crime accessed the safe in the store’s back room.

Someone inside the store fled screaming and heard two gunshots.

Call police at 803-329-7293 if you have information on the suspects, who remain at large.

>> In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter Ken Lemon speaks with Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department about the brazen crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8YNO_0cOCWN4Y00
Two suspects robbed Adam's Jewelry store at about 7:45 p.m. at 2301 Dave Lyle Boulevard.

(Watch the video below: Long lines back up traffic for miles at testing site in Rock Hill)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

‘Really terrifying’: Women say man accused of kidnapping, murdering woman stalked them

CHARLOTTE — Two women said a man accused of killing a young mother and dumping her body in the woods stalked them at their apartment complex. Madison Franco and Laura Littlejohn moved into their apartment in west Charlotte in August. They told Channel 9′s Mark Becker that shortly after, a man began harassing them to the point where they became uncomfortable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Alex Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in housekeeper’s death

ORLANDO — A prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper, state police said Thursday. Alex Murdaugh was arrested at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys said he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head on the side of a lonely road near his home, authorities said.
ORLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Bond denied in York County heart attack murder case

YORK, S.C. — (AP) — A judge refused to allow a man charged with murder after his aunt died of a heart attack after a Christmas home invasion to get out of jail while awaiting his trial. Jackie Ray Childers Jr. was in court in York County on Wednesday asking...
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
59K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy