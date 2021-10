The University of Texas and Texas State University would receive millions in funding for campus construction projects under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott early Tuesday. Senate Bill 52 authorizes more than $3.3 billion in tuition revenue bonds for the construction of research buildings, health facilities and various other projects at public universities and health institutions across the state. The bill now awaits Abbott’s signature after passing the Texas House and Senate shortly before the year's third special legislative session came to a close.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO