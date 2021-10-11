CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s return-to-work plans just got more flexible

By Reuters
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon’s policy required for employees to return to office from Jan. 3 for at...

