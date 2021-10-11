Amazon’s return-to-work plans just got more flexible

Amazon.com Inc. is effectively abandoning its January reopening schedule — and embracing, to a larger degree than ever, remote work. Instead of requiring all employees to return to the office in early January, as it previously planned, the tech and retail giant is leaving the decision up to individual teams. Director-level managers will decide for their teams whether, when and how often employees in their groups will be required to be in the office, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Oct. 11 in a companywide email shared with Puget Sound Business Journal and posted to the company's blog. While some teams will likely remain mostly remote, others will split their time between office and remote workplaces and still others will move mostly to the office, he said.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO