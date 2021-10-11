CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Lion employee stabbed in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Food Lion employee was taken to the hospital on Monday night after a stabbing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The stabbing happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Food Lion on North Point Boulevard.

Winston-Salem police said a suspect came into the Food Lion holding a knife and confronted the employee.

The two got into a fight and during the fight, the victim was stabbed in the leg.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran from the store, got into a car and left the area.

The victim, a 23-year-old Winston-Salem man, was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are considered serious, but his condition is listed as stable.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

