101.3 The Wolf is the Champlain Valley’s newest country radio station

By Courtney Kramer
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

There’s a new spot to hear some country tunes over the airwaves. “Everything Country’ 101.3 The Wolf is the Champlain Valley’s newest radio station.

Bobby bones, Tara Madison, and Cody Alan are just some of the local hosts you’ll hear. Staff say you can still listen to 101.3 The Game on three other frequencies. The goal for The Wolf is to be high energy, current, and local.

Abenaki community gets $250k on Indigenous People’s Day to preserve heritage

“We really hit a lucky situation in that we were able to retain everything we have and still bring this new product to the market,” john Mullett, VP of Operations said.

The Wolf officially launched Monday morning at 6 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

177
Followers
318
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

