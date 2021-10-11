101.3 The Wolf is the Champlain Valley’s newest country radio station

There’s a new spot to hear some country tunes over the airwaves. “Everything Country’ 101.3 The Wolf is the Champlain Valley’s newest radio station.

Bobby bones, Tara Madison, and Cody Alan are just some of the local hosts you’ll hear. Staff say you can still listen to 101.3 The Game on three other frequencies. The goal for The Wolf is to be high energy, current, and local.

“We really hit a lucky situation in that we were able to retain everything we have and still bring this new product to the market,” john Mullett, VP of Operations said.

The Wolf officially launched Monday morning at 6 a.m.

