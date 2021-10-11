CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

EXCLUSIVE: Kasim Reed speaks to The Atlanta Voice

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtyGB_0cOCVyKI00

The 59th Mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, filed paperwork on June 10, 2021 to run for Mayor of Atlanta for the third time. 24 hours after his announcement, Reed raised $550,000 according to Anne Torres, Reed’s Director of Communications.

As Reed sits down with our Chief Branding Officer, Dawn Montgomery, he lays out why he jumped back into politics, why he’s running for Mayor again and what his plans are for Atlanta, if he becomes mayor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Press Club to induct former The Atlanta Voice Editor-In-Chief into Hall of Fame

The Atlanta Press Club recently announced that Marshall Latimore, former Editor-In-Chief of The Atlanta Voice, will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on November 11. Latimore died earlier this year on March 10 at the age of 36. He came to The Atlanta Voice in 2017 after serving as the Editor-In-Chief of Nashville’s Stay On The Go Magazine. […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Central: Sherry B. Williams, Candidate for Atlanta City Council (Post 3 at large)

What is your name? * Sherry B. Williams What is your age? * 62 What is your occupation? * Public Policy and Civic Engagement Consultant and author What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * 40+ years List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * Ebenezer Baptist Church, NAACP Lifetime member, C.L.Harper High School Alumni Lifetime […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Central: Brandon Cory Goldberg, Candidate Atlanta City Council (Post 1 At Large)

What is your name? * Brandon Cory Goldberg What is your age? * 36 What is your occupation? * Attorney What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * First-Time Candidate List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * American Jewish Committee, Democratic Party of Georgia, Red Clay Democrats, Stonewall Bar Association, Atlanta Black-Jewish Coalition, State Bar […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Public Schools hosts Mayoral Candidate Forum

  Getting a chance to ask mayoral candidates questions doesn’t come often but for six Atlanta Public School (APS) students, their opportunity came Monday. With this being the only forum dedicated to education and only three mayoral candidates were in attendance. Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens and Sharon Gay sat before students and families to talk about the pressing matters effecting […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Central: Get to know: Courtney English, Candidate for Atlanta City Council President

What is your name? * Courtney English What is your age? * 36 What is your occupation? * Director, Community Development, Star-C What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * 15 List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * LEAD Atlanta 2011, Antioch Baptist Church, Frederick Douglass High School Alumni Association, Morehouse College Alumni Association, Phi […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Rent Rises, Causing a Financial Burden For Residents

Housing costs are rising rapidly in metro Atlanta. According to a September 30 report conducted by ApartmentList, rent prices in Atlanta have risen 2.9% over the last month. Compared to the same time last year, prices are 18.8% higher.  Atlanta’s year-over-year rent growth is less than the state average of 22.7% but higher than the national average of 15.1%. October […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia […]
DALLAS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘Cannot wait for Washington:’ How voting rights activists are navigating new restrictions ahead of November elections

When activist Tammye Pettyjohn Jones knocks on voters’ doors in her rural corner of Georgia this month, she’ll have a new tool in hand: a portable printer. A sweeping voting law Georgia enacted this year now requires voters who do not have a driver’s license or state ID to provide a copy of another form of identification with their absentee […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasim Reed
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet Atlanta’s 2021 Mayoral candidates

We have contacted each candidate for Mayor a series of questions in order to get to know them. We have sent each candidate a simple questionnaire which asks why they’re running for Mayor, an explanation of their platforms and more. Each candidate is listed in alphabetical order. Here are their responses, in their entirety, unedited and in their own […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Labor Shortage Affecting Metro Atlanta Restaurants In a Big Way

  The restaurant was half-full with patrons at tables enjoying their meals and exchanging conversation when a sign was placed in the front window: Only Serving To Go Orders. The lack of available servers forced the restaurant’s manager to move to a faster and less friendly way to serve their customers.  Scenarios like what happened Saturday afternoon are taking place […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Voice Editor Latimore Had Major Impact on Many Maroon Tiger Staffers

Marshall Latimore was a dedicated journalist and mentor who deeply cared about developing black student journalists into professionals. I know at least six students who had contributed to Morehouse College’s student news organization, The Maroon Tiger, before interning under his supervision. I only wish that I had met The Atlanta Voice editor-in-chief and chief content officer before he died in Atlanta on March 10 at only 36.    As the director of Morehouse’s Journalism in Sports, Culture and […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

South Fulton Honors Youngest Certified Farmer in Georgia

  Elected officials came together in South Fulton to honor the youngest certified farmer in the State of Georgia. Six-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson owns and operates her own garden with the help of her parents Quentin and Ursula Johnson. “When I first met Kendall… at the garden,” said City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Williams “the enthusiasm— I wish more […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Financial Experts Honored by DeKalb County Commissioner

In celebration of National Life Insurance Awareness Month, Atlanta’s DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson honored Dr. Nicole Garner Scott and Christopher Campbell of Northwestern Mutual for their significant, ongoing commitment to financial literacy and economic empowerment servicing diverse communities & commitment to closing the wealth & coverage gap. “ Financial literacy is the key to your economic, personal and community […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

As COVID-19 crush eases, Kemp urges more to seek vaccines

Gov. Brian Kemp warned unvaccinated Georgians on Thursday not to assume that COVID-19 is over, saying the state could risk a fifth surge of the pandemic this winter even though cases are steeply declining from the fourth surge that peaked a month ago. “Today I want to emphasize the importance of not waiting until the next wave of COVID cases […]
DECATUR, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Morehouse Alumni Give Oakland City Court New Life

  Brian Wright and Desmond Attmore are the founders of Six Degrees, a creative marketing agency named after the theory that all people are six social connections away from knowing one another. The pair met at Morehouse College in 2008 while earning their Bachelor’s degrees. While in college, the two worked on a clothing brand that Wright had started while […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Dr. Lisa Herring Opens Up About First Year On the Job

  Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Dr. Lisa Herring sat down with The Atlanta Voice to discuss her first full year on the job while managing a global pandemic for a district with over 50 thousand students. Herring, who first moved to Atlanta to attend Spelman College in the early 90s, said she felt like she was coming home […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Public Schools Opens Center for Equity and Social Justice

  Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has opened the Center for Equity and Social Justice, the district’s first office with the sole goal of making education more equitable. In 2019 the Atlanta Board of Education passed its first equity policy and then made equity a key factor in the district’s 2020-2025 strategic plan. “Our mission in the center is so that […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: NAACP Initiative Battles COVID-19 Misinformation

BALTIMORE — Entertainers ranging from hip-hop artists “Offset” and Nicki Minaj, to noted Black Panther film actress Leticia Wright, R&B singer “Tank,” conservative political pundit Candace Owens and others have made inaccurate, disparaging public comments recently about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines or getting vaccinated, influencing some of their fans and followers to debate the science and guidance. The inherent […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy