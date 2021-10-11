EXCLUSIVE: Kasim Reed speaks to The Atlanta Voice
The 59th Mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, filed paperwork on June 10, 2021 to run for Mayor of Atlanta for the third time. 24 hours after his announcement, Reed raised $550,000 according to Anne Torres, Reed’s Director of Communications.
As Reed sits down with our Chief Branding Officer, Dawn Montgomery, he lays out why he jumped back into politics, why he’s running for Mayor again and what his plans are for Atlanta, if he becomes mayor.
