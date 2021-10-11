Opinion: How you can, and why you should, become a foster parent

Walter Philips, CEO of San Diego Youth Services. (Nancee E. Lewis)

Philips is CEO of San Diego Youth Services. He lives in San Carlos.

Almost since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, we’ve seen stories of shortages everywhere — a shortage in health care supplies, basic goods and even in appliances. But, perhaps, one of the most catastrophic shortages the pandemic has caused, at least in California, is a shortage of parents.

The foster care system is facing a parent gap at a time when our state’s most vulnerable children need support the most. There are various reasons why this has happened: Current parents, especially young parents, have lost their jobs, forcing them to find intermittent care; elderly adults who once fostered are currently staying at home to protect their health, and foster children need more support given the challenges the pandemic has brought forth.

The consequences of the pandemic — and the lack of quality parents or guardians — have caused a slew of heartbreaking problems for our foster youth.

A May 2021 study of nearly 600 foster care children in California by the John Burton Advocates for Youth found 22 percent of surveyed children had experienced at least one episode of homelessness since the start of the pandemic. Another 29 percent said they were worried they’ll be forced to leave their current home. Destabilized housing has negatively impacted their education, with 1 in 7 dropping out of school. Only 41 percent said they had access to “some food,” and 27 percent reported feeling “down, depressed or hopeless” nearly every day. Of youth who had jobs, the unemployment rate increased by 10 percent.

About 1 in 5 of all the foster youth surveyed were parents. Their average age was 21.5, and they reported facing “the economic, educational and emotional challenges of the pandemic while also being responsible for the care of one or more children.” Roughly 27 percent of these parents had reported having an episode of homelessness since the start of the pandemic.

But there is hope — with your help.

San Diego Youth Services urges all qualified and available adults to sign up to become foster parents. If you care about children, your community and the future of your community, now is the time to give back. Although becoming a foster parent requires a commitment to love, support and respect children in need, in many cases, becoming a foster parent is not a long-term contract. The ultimate goal of San Diego Youth Services is to reunify children with their biological parents when they are secure enough to care for their children again.

As I look at the children I work with today, I’m reminded of my upbringing, where I grew up in a loving, supportive home with family members who I could rely on to support me. Imagine how different our world could be if that were the case for every child. I want all children to grow up with the love and support they need to thrive and succeed in this world. You can help make that happen.

San Diego Youth Services has worked with more than 770,000 children since its founding in 1970 because we believe all children deserve to reach their full potential. We believe that being a foster parent can make that happen. We believe fostering is a chance to give another human a sense of security and belonging when they need it most. It is a chance to change a young life positively and profoundly. Despite the obstacles the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown at us, we still believe this better world is possible, but only with your help.

As we all begin to emerge from the daze of the pandemic, so many of us are redefining our lives. We’re doing this by embracing remote work, renewing our appreciation for backyard parties and concerts, and refocusing on what really matters most. As you recalibrate your own post-pandemic life, I hope you’ll consider making room in your home and heart for a foster child.

To become a foster parent, you are required to:

Be at least 21 years of age.

Have an adequate source of income.

Have a sufficient number of bedrooms and a safe living environment.

Provide supportive and therapeutic parenting and support efforts of permanency.

Undergo a “home study” process that includes a background check and interviews with your family and others.

If you’re ready to take the first step, or simply want to learn more, please visit sdyouthservices.org or call (619) 241-0608.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .