CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Family demands answers after woman’s dead body found in police van outside Alabama police headquaters

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0cOCVhZB00

A body found inside a police van parked outside headquarters was identified Monday as being that of a 29-year-old woman whose relatives held a news conference demanding more information from law enforcement.

A police statement said an assessment by the Madison County coroner found no signs of foul play or trauma, but an autopsy and toxicology analysis would be conducted this week to determine what killed Christina Nance, news outlets reported.

An officer walking to a police car found Nance’s body in an old, unused Huntsville Police Department van parked outside the Huntsville Public Safety Complex on Thursday.

Relatives of Nance including Frank Matthews, a longtime activist from Birmingham, held a news conference Sunday in Huntsville demanding that authorities release more information about her death.

“We really don’t know how our relative’s body was found inside a police van on police property and we need some justice,” said Matthews, a cousin of Nance. “We need some clarity and Christina cannot speak for herself.”

A police statement said a state medical examiner will determine a cause of death after tests and reviews that could take several months.

Comments / 6

Scott A Maze
3d ago

So correct me if I’m wrong but , It really wouldn’t be called a “Police Van” but rather a “Van” that belongs to the Police Department. Saying that this lady was found inside a police van seems more than a little bit misleading. Obviously the Van was not being driven or used for any type of transportation by HPD or anyone else because the Van doesn’t run. No question that this is an awful tragedy and I hope the family finds peace

Reply
10
Carl Leslie Jr.
3d ago

It's a police van no matter how you word it and how the hell as busyas that precinct can be at times with people coming in and out from court,officers and construction going on around it no one hears or sees anything? I'm pretty sure the parking lot has cameras and we will get to the bottom of this and justice we will be served to whoever is involved in this young girls tragic death!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Magnolia State Live

3 dead, infant injured in shooting. Police respond after 911 caller reported blood inside Mississippi house.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly how three people were killed and an infant was injured inside a Mississippi house Tuesday afternoon. WTOK in Meridian reports that police were called to a residence on 17th Street in Meridian after receiving a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. from someone saying there was blood inside the house.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Investigators reconstructing scene of deadly accident that killed two on rural Mississippi highway

An accident re-constructionist with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, was at the scene Wednesday of a deadly accident that occurred Oct. 9 on Hwy 13 North in Prentiss. Trooper William Carr was taking photos and measurements trying to piece together the events of that afternoon. Suzette Pittman and Laderrick Anderson of Prentiss were killed in the accident when their vehicle collided with a truck.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Magnolia State Live

Victim of deadly hit-and-run in Jackson is identified

Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Jackson. Chasmine Leavy, 27, was struck and killed around 4 a.m. Tuesday near Londonderry and Northside drives, the Hinds County coroner said. The suspect was driving either a white Chevy Malibu or an Impala, Jackson police Officer Sam Brown...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police chase in Mississippi ends with crash in Louisiana woods. Four burglary suspects charged after stolen weapons, drugs found.

A police chase that started in Mississippi ended with a crash in the Louisiana woods and the arrest of four burglary suspects. According to officials from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi after a vehicle they were pursuing crossed the state line. The suspects in the vehicle were wanted on burglary charges, officials said,
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Van#Dead Body
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men arrested after stolen trailer filled with thousands of dollars of band equipment found at residence

Two Mississippi men were arrested after finding a stolen trailer filled with thousands of dollars of stolen band equipment. Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville, and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property. Officials report that deputies from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Fed up with response from Mississippi sheriff, friends go to social media to find justice after suicide case turns into homicide investigation

Frustrated with a lack of response from local law enforcement, family and friends have started a Facebook page to get justice for a Mississippi man whose death was originally classified as a suicide but was later determined to be otherwise. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office initially ruled Alex Rosamond’s death...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Magnolia State Live

Man who gunned down Mississippi pastor as he arrived for church service will spend 30 years in prison for crime

A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a Mississippi pastor while he was unlocking his church for worship services. Morgan Quinn received 40 years with 10 years suspended and five years of supervised probation Tuesday in the death of Anthony Longino, news outlets reported. His capital murder charge was reduced to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Volunteer fire chief, secretary arrested for embezzling thousands from department

A former volunteer fire chief and department secretary have been arrested for embezzling thousands from a Mississippi volunteer fire department. Former Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department (RBVFD) Chief Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon, a former RBVFD secretary, have been arrested in Marshall County. Special agents presented both Hanna and Mannon with separate demand letters totaling over $50,000 – including interest and investigative expenses.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

He admitted to beating wife while kids hid in closet and called 911; now he’ll spend decade in prison

A man who admitted beating his estranged wife while their three children hid in a closet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The oldest child, a 10-year-old boy, called 911 — and the beating was still going on when Shreveport police kicked in a bedroom door on Feb. 24, 2020, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
50K+
Followers
4K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy