Opinion: The Southern California oil spill isn't surprising. It's the cost of doing business.

Deehan is the state director of Environment California, and lives in Richmond. Morgenstein is director of media relations for The Public Interest Network, and lives in Denver.

A national tragedy has made its way to San Diego County. Tar balls have washed ashore in Oceanside and along other beaches in San Diego County, and Oceanside officials say “light oiling” is lining more than 15 miles of shoreline north of the city.

Americans are rightfully horrified by these photographs and those emerging from near Huntington Beach, where a pipeline has leaked up to 131,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean. The oil, which waves are washing ashore along with dead fish, is contaminating the Talbert Marsh , one of four protected wetlands that usually provide safe haven for migratory birds, but now pose an existential threat for the 90 or so bird species that frequent them. Now, we have to worry about San Diego County’s wildlife.

Despite its massive size, the oil spill off our Southern California coast is neither a surprise nor exceedingly uncommon. The oil industry and our elected officials — tacitly, by their lack of regulatory action — have agreed for decades that oil spillage and the ensuing environmental degradation and public health dangers are the proverbial cost of doing business. A lack of public pressure on these companies and lawmakers has helped maintain the status quo.

But the status quo is no longer acceptable for anyone, if it ever was.

People who don’t live near coasts don’t often think about offshore drilling rigs except when a disaster of this magnitude happens. But when these disasters do occur — and they do all too often — a picture is worth a thousand chirps, or whatever an oil-soaked bird uses as a substitute for words.

Americans have experienced visual-stoked outrage about oil spills before, perhaps most famously, seeing oil-coated brown pelicans in the Gulf of Mexico after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010. In a sadly ironic twist, that pelican species had just been removed from the endangered species list not long before the spill. Those pelicans were not alone in their misery.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity , the BP spill “likely harmed or killed about 82,000 birds of 102 species; about 6,165 sea turtles; as many as 25,900 marine mammals; and a vast (but unknown) number of fish — from the great bluefin tuna to our nation’s smallest seahorse — plus oysters, crabs, corals and other creatures.” But, as often happens, public outrage spiked, and then faded with the news cycle.

Which photo after an oil spill will be the one to spark public pressure to permanently end offshore drilling? While none of us wants to see animals choking on oil, we’d bet it’ll be an image of some beloved marine mammal.

Americans have a love affair with animals — especially marine mammals such as dolphins and whales and those with fur, including the sea lions and seals that populate our Southern California coast. Peter Chang , CEO at Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, told KCRW that he’s not just concerned that these animals will ingest and inhale oil, affecting their respiratory systems.

He also said, “A lot of times when the oil drenches these animals, they’ll go into hyperthermia, and they will literally freeze to death.”

That’s a hard image to get out of your head, and will make you think twice about how reliant on fossil fuels our society has become. While no one wants to see an actual picture of something that awful, inevitably, those types of photos will surface — probably from somewhere close to our homes

Don’t let them go unseen by people who can make change happen. Let those pictures chirp thousands of words, so every lawmaker knows that tacit endorsement of offshore drilling can no longer be an option. We need them to end this practice before it turns more of our waterways into dead zones, inhospitable to the sea animals that we love.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .