Deputies catch inmate who jumped off X-ray table at hospital and escaped
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA — Deputies in Beauregard Paris, Louisiana captured a man who jumped off an X-ray table at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment. On Thursday, October 7 at about 4 in the afternoon, deputies received information of an escaped inmate from the Jennings American Legion Hospital. A transport deputy assigned to the inmate removed the inmate's handcuffs for an X-ray. At that time, the inmate, Bryan Wayne Vincent, 34 , jumped off the X-ray table and ran from the hospital.fox4beaumont.com
