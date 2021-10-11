CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Report concludes UK waited too long for virus lockdown

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qsch_0cOCU4SQ00

The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday.

The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink” that caused them to dismiss the more aggressive strategies adopted in East and Southeast Asia, according to the joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees. It was only when Britain's National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by rapidly rising infections that Prime Minister Boris Johnson s Conservative government finally ordered a lockdown.

“There was a desire to avoid a lockdown because of the immense harm it would entail to the economy, normal health services and society,’’ the report said. “In the absence of other strategies such as rigorous case isolation, a meaningful test-and-trace operation, and robust border controls, a full lockdown was inevitable and should have come sooner.’’

The U.K. parliamentary report comes amid frustration with the timetable for a formal public inquiry into the government’s response to COVID-19, which Johnson says will start next spring.

Lawmakers said their inquiry was designed to uncover why Britain performed “significantly worse” than many other countries during the early days of the pandemic so that the U.K. could improve its response to the ongoing threat from COVID-19 and prepare for future threats.

The 150-page report is based on testimony from 50 witnesses, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former government insider Dominic Cummings It was unanimously approved by 22 lawmakers from the three largest parties in Parliament: the governing Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party and the Scottish National Party.

The committees praised the government’s early focus on vaccines as the ultimate way out of the pandemic and its decision to invest in vaccine development. These decisions led to Britain’s successful inoculation program, which has seen almost 80% of people 12 and over now fully vaccinated.

“Millions of lives will ultimately be saved as a result of the global vaccine effort in which the U.K. has played a leading part,” the committees said.

But they also criticized the government’s test-and-trace program, saying its slow, uncertain and often chaotic performance hampered Britain’s response to the pandemic.

The government’s strategy during the first three months of the crisis reflected official scientific advice that widespread infection was inevitable given that testing capacity was limited; that there was no immediate prospect for a vaccine; and the belief that the public wouldn’t accept a lengthy lockdown, the report said. As a result, the government sought merely to manage the spread of the virus, instead of trying to stop it altogether.

The report described this as a “serious early error” that the U.K. shared with many countries in Europe and North America.

“Accountability in a democracy depends on elected decision-makers not just taking advice, but examining, questioning and challenging it before making their own decisions,” the committees said. “Although it was a rapidly changing situation, given the large number of deaths predicted, it was surprising the initially fatalistic assumptions about the impossibility of suppressing the virus were not challenged until it became clear the NHS would be overwhelmed.”

Trish Greenhalgh, a professor of primary care health services at the University of Oxford, said the report “hints at a less-than-healthy’’ relationship between government and scientific bodies. With COVID-19 still killing hundreds of people every week in Britain, advisory committees continue to debate exactly what evidence is “sufficiently definitive” to be considered certain, she said.

“Uncertainty is a defining feature of crises...,’’ Greenhalgh said. “Dare we replace ‘following the science’ with ‘deliberating on what best to do when the problem is urgent but certainty eludes us’? This report suggests that unless we wish to continue to repeat the mistakes of the recent past, we must.”

Even senior officials like Cummings and Hancock told the committees they were reluctant to push back against scientific consensus.

Hancock said as early as Jan. 28, 2020, he found it difficult to push for widespread testing of people who didn’t show symptoms of COVID-19 because scientific advisers said it wouldn’t be useful.

“I was in a situation of not having hard evidence that a global scientific consensus of decades was wrong but having an instinct that it was,” he testified. “I bitterly regret that I did not overrule that scientific advice.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Sri Lanka lifts 6-week virus lockdown amid economic worries

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown Friday as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline but will restrict people's movement for work and obtaining essentials only — which are running short in the island country amid economic worries. The lockdown was imposed Aug. 20 and extended three...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19 lockdowns in UK 'deepened social inequality'

Lockdown measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have changed people’s lives. Different social groups felt these changes disproportionately. Future research is necessary to determine if, how, and why these social inequalities continue to persist. The United Kingdom officially announced its first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

UK lockdown rebound stronger than first thought

The economic rebound triggered by the easing of Covid restrictions during spring was stronger than initial estimates, official figures show. From April to June the UK's economy grew by 5.5%, which was higher than the previous estimate of 4.8%, the Office for National Statistics said. Spending on retail and hospitality...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Child suicides at record high during pandemic in Japan

Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country’s education ministry. As the Covid-19 pandemic prompted school closings and disrupted classrooms last year, 415 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives, according to the education ministry’s survey.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IBTimes

Sydney Readies For 'Freedom Day' After Long Virus Lockdown

Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met. Stay-at-home orders will be lifted for the Harbour City's five-million-plus people now that 70 percent of state residents over 16 have been double jabbed. "The light at the end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#The House Of Commons#National Health Service#Parliament#Conservatives#Labour Party
The Independent

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters. Don't even think about it. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again.“It was written in the stars from the start,” sighed Professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University. "There...
EUROPE
The Independent

Africa detecting just 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases, says WHO study

Only one in seven COVID-19 infections in Africa are being detected, meaning the continent's estimated infection level may be 59 million people, according to a new study by the World Health Organization.“With limited testing, we’re still flying blind in far too many communities in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for the WHO in Africa in a press briefing Thursday. To get more accurate numbers of infections and to better curb transmission, the U.N. plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing 7 million people in the next year.The initiative is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid brings back face-to-face appointments with GPs – then fails to show up to his own

We’re well used to auto-parodic politics by now. So much so that it is barely even worth noting that Sajid Javid should, in the morning, launch his “rescue plan” for GPs, of which the main focus is a drive to return to face-to-face appointments and then, at lunchtime, at the very last minute, fail to honour a longstanding face-to-face GP appointment of his own, to address the Royal College of General Practitioners’ annual conference.It’s not been made altogether clear why this last-minute change of plan occurred. Hundreds of millions of pounds of public money is wasted each year through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Is it time for Northern Ireland to be an independent state?

To my English mind, there seems a particularly simple solution to the predicament of Northern Ireland’s border issues. If the six counties were to become neither part of the UK, nor a united Ireland, then they could be an independent state governing themselves from Stormont. With the US, or President...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister apologises for Covid failings that led to thousands of deaths

A cabinet minister has apologised for government failures that led to thousands of avoidable deaths from Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic.Oliver Dowden, the co-chair of the Conservative Party, said he was “sorry” and that ministers “would do some things differently with hindsight”.Mr Dowden’s comments to Kay Burley of Sky News follow the refusal of his cabinet colleague Stephen Barclay to apologise to the same interviewer on Tuesday.A damning report by MPs found that the government’s initial approach towards the pandemic was focused on herd immunity, leading to a delay in introducing the first lockdown, which potentially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government’s embroiled in a series of crises – so why can’t Labour land a punch?

If some ghostly Dickensian apparition from the autumn of 2021 had visited Boris Johnson at Christmas 2019, just after he had won a thumping 80-seat majority at the general election, and told him what the next couple of years had in store for him then he’d have been rightly concerned for his political, and personal, future. A pandemic that would take the lives of more than 135,000 people in the UK (nearly including the prime minister); a simultaneous energy, cost of living and fuel crisis; the disgrace, eventual resignation and subsequent betrayal of his closest adviser; a severe economic slump followed by an uncertain economy; a string of high-profile scandals and ministerial resignations; Brexit going a bit awry; disappointing by-election results; incipient inflation; and the highest taxation and debt burden in postwar history – surely his party would be deeply unpopular, and he himself facing a leadership challenge?
POLITICS
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Vietnam to end virus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

VUNG TAU, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge. People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes, restaurants can serve take-away meals and other essential businesses can open, the city said on its website Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

WHO says new Covid probe represents ‘last chance’ to discover origins of virus

A newly formed task force could likely be the “last chance” to investigate the origin of the novel coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The UN’s health agency nominated a new panel of 26 experts to form the Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (Sago) on Wednesday to evaluate prominent and widely discussed theories on how the Sars-Cov-2 virus, that causes the Covid-19 disease, originated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

286K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy