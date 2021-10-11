Canada’s first sports-betting broadcast network Parleh TV launches Tuesday in time for NHL season
Parleh Media Group, an independent content and production company and creators of The Parleh, a sport betting news and source in Canada, have announced Parleh TV – the country’s first dedicated sports betting broadcast network. The free online channel will be available to all sports fans 24/7 starting on Tuesday, October 12 ahead of the start of the NHL season. Parleh TV is being launched in partnership with media software solutions provider Bitcentral, whose broadcast and production workflow tool FUEL is what’s powering the channel.www.cdcgamingreports.com
