Canada’s first sports-betting broadcast network Parleh TV launches Tuesday in time for NHL season

“Squid Game” is officially the most popular TV show in its initial debut that Netflix has ever released, according to the company. The streamer said Tuesday that the ultraviolent Korean drama has been sampled by 111 million members since its Sept. 17 premiere worldwide, over the span of just 25 days. That means “Squid Game” has been viewed by more people in its initial month of release than the previous No. 1 holder, “Bridgerton,” which Netflix said had been selected to watch by 82 million households in the first 28 days of release. A big caveat: The proprietary metric that Netflix is using...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO