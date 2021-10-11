CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter now allows you to ‘remove followers’

By Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Dxmm_0cOCTs6M00

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter announced Monday that all users will have a new level of control when it comes to managing their followers.

Last month, Twitter Support announced that they were testing the ability to remove followers manually without blocking them.

Now anyone can trim unwanted followers by going to their profile, clicking “followers,” then clicking the three-dot icon and selecting “remove this follower.”

Illinois woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly bear encounter caught on video

Other social media apps, such as Instagram, have already offered the tool as a more surreptitious way of keeping one’s content out of the feeds of unwanted users.

Previously, a blocked Twitter user would see that they had been barred from seeing someone’s tweets and interacting with them, which could give rise to angry retaliation on other platforms.

Some users resorted to a workaround called a “ soft block ,” which entailed blocking an abusive user, which removed that person from the list of followers, then unblocking them, according to TechCrunch.

Bloomberg reported last month that Twitter is working on several privacy tools, including archiving tweets, hiding liked tweets and leaving conversations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Facebook is open to changing US law that protects companies from being held accountable for what users post on their platforms and will give regulators access to its algorithms: Top spokesman Nick Clegg says 'we need greater transparency'

A top Facebook executive said Sunday that the tech giant is willing to let regulators access its algorithms 'to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and are not harming users.'. Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, was a guest on CNN's 'State of the Union' where he defended...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
maketecheasier.com

1Password Now Allows You to Share Passwords via Secure Link

We’ve become a population that communicates through our devices. Even if it’s not favorable to do so, we send a text message or DM. It’s never a good idea to share passwords in this manner, but we do. It’s just easier. To solve this problem, 1Password now allows you to share passwords via a secure link with Psst!
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Follower#Nexstar#Twitter Support#Techcrunch#Https T Co Nqhhf2q2fo#Twitter Safety#Twittersafety
KREX

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo-sharing app Instagram, and “nudging” teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being. The Menlo Park, California-based […]
KIDS
Variety

Snapchat Down: App Experienced Widespread Technical Issues for More Than Three Hours

UPDATED: Snapchat users reported problems accessing the app Wednesday, in what appeared to be an outage affecting multiple regions for more than three hours. User reports of problems with Snapchat from across the U.S. started to surge at about 7:15 a.m. ET, according to uptime-monitoring site DownDetector. Many Snapchat users said they couldn’t post Stories or send messages. The company’s support account on Twitter on Wednesday acknowledged the issues in a post, saying, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now — hang tight, we’re looking into it!” At 10:31 a.m. ET, the account gave the all clear,...
CELL PHONES
99.9 KTDY

Does the 'Facebook Phone Shake' Really Work?

There is a screenshot that has been making its rounds around social media, and I want to know if it really works. According to the meme, a recent Facebook update allows you to shake your phone to report a problem or to report a post for violating Facebook's Terms of Service...
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Facebook whistleblower’s claims to be checked to see if tech giant broke UK law

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says she has written to former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. The UK’s data protection watchdog has written to a Facebook whistleblower, requesting her full evidence to see whether the social networking giant breached UK law. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the BBC she had written to...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC4

AT&T offering $2,500 to stay off social media

(ABC4) AT&T is promoting a challenge where one lucky individual will have the chance to win a cash prize for eliminating their use of social media for one month. The All Home Connections Social Media Detox Challenge is aimed at encouraging “healthy use of social media,” according to the challenge website. Interested individuals will apply […]
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Google TV now allows you to set up a personalized profile

Google today announced the new Google TV profiles feature that will allow users to create their own personalized space with their Google Account. Each personalized profile will get TV show and movie recommendations, easy access to the personal watchlist and help from Google Assistant. Another cool thing is that your downloaded apps and app login details will be used across profiles, so no need to set up apps for each new profile. Google also announced the following two features for Google TV:
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

2K+
Followers
831
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy