Pre-market futures are headed back up this Tuesday morning, following another deep day in the red Monday, especially for the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which dropped another 2%+ in its first trading day of the week. With some of the most high-profile names in tech now double-digits off their all-time highs, bargain shopping looks to be in order. The Dow is +150 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is +20 and the Nasdaq is +45 points.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO