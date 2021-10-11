David “Deputy Dog” Snyder, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Deputy Dog” Snyder passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the age of 76 while surrounded by his loving family and friends. He battled serious medical conditions in recent years due to his exposure to Agent Orange while serving his country in Vietnam and although he did not die in Vietnam, the poisons he was exposed to there caught up with him in the final years of his life in the form of Parkinson’s disease and lastly a major stroke.