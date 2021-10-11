CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK gambling regulator is investigating NFT fantasy soccer platform Sorare

By <strong>Aislinn Keely, The Block · </strong>
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorare, a fantasy soccer platform dealing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is facing scrutiny from the United Kingdom’s gambling watchdog. A consumer information notice from the UK Gambling Commission clarified that the platform is not licensed by the regulator. “This means that any activity completed on the site by consumers in Great Britain is outside of the gambling regulations that a licensed operator should comply with,” said the notice.

Shropshire Star

Facebook whistleblower’s claims to be checked to see if tech giant broke UK law

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says she has written to former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. The UK’s data protection watchdog has written to a Facebook whistleblower, requesting her full evidence to see whether the social networking giant breached UK law. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the BBC she had written to...
INTERNET
gamingintelligence.com

Germany’s national gambling regulator appoints leadership

Germany’s new national gambling regulator will be led by Ronald Benter and Benjamin Schwanke when it begins operations in July 2022. Benter joins national regulator Glücksspielbehörde from the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of the Interior, where he served as head of gaming and helped shape the current State Treaty on Gambling, with Schwanke joining from the Hamburg Gaming Supervisory Authority, having previously served as a member of the European Commission's Gambling Expert Group between 2018 and 2020.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Legal expert says Sorare “could fall under regulated betting or gaming activity”

Sorare could fall into the category of pool betting or gaming regulated activity under the Gambling Act 2005, according to Richard Williams, gambling and regulation partner at Keystone Law. The Gambling Commission put NFT fantasy football site Sorare.com on notice when it cautioned customers against using the platform, with the...
GAMBLING
finextra.com

The Westminster Series: Crypto regulation in the UK

There is an unrivalled opportunity for the UK to lead in crypto in terms of rules, regulations, words and welcome. Crypto is not a silver bullet nor indeed the solution to all our ills, but it holds a real and sustainable opportunity for us all in the UK and we must consider carefully what we require from Government to make this possibility a purposed reality.
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

Sorare stands by its non-gambling status after UK Gambling Commission warning

Sorare has issued a response to the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) placing its blockchain fantasy football platform under investigation. Yesterday the UKGC issued a warning, alerting the public that Sorare…did not maintain a UK gambling licence. The Commission confirmed that it was evaluating Sorare’s fantasy football game and digital collectables platform with regards to whether the business was required to operate under a licence…
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Tottenham Report: Gambling harms quantified, but can we trust the figure?

Last month, Public Health England (PHE), an advisory and support body to the National Health Service and Government, published its review of gambling-related harms; a summary can be found here Gambling-related harms evidence review: summary – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). PHE came to the conclusion that the “annual economic burden” is approximately £1.27 billion; the 95% confidence range is £841 million to £2.12 billion. This may be the correct figure, it may be more, or it may be less. Unfortunately, this report does not get us to the point where we can confidently say what the actual figure is.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

France’s regulator begins civic feedback of gambling advertising

L’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) – France’s national gambling regulatory agency – has hosted its first ‘citizen workshop’ on gambling advertising. The research directive forms part of the ANJ’s ‘public consultation phase’ on the prevalence of gambling advertising launched by the regulator following the conclusion of the UEFA Euro 2020 championships.
GAMBLING
AFP

UK govt botched initial Covid response: MPs' probe

UK lawmakers said Tuesday the government's response when Covid-19 swept into Europe cost thousands of lives and was "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history. In a damning assessment, a cross-party group of MPs found that official pandemic planning was "too narrowly and inflexibly based" on curbing influenza, and had failed to learn the lessons from prior outbreaks of SARS, MERS and Ebola. Britain has suffered one of the highest tolls in Europe with nearly 138,000 coronavirus deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than comparable nations. In their 145-page report, issued after months of hearings, the MPs from two parliamentary committees said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government waited too long to act in early 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BevNET.com

Club CPG Launches NFT-Based ‘Crypto Packaged Goods’ Platform

The emergence of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a tradable digital resource has been among the most notable innovations in finance and the art world this year, but the cryptocurrency-driven trend has yet to make a major impact on the physically-bound CPG world. Now, digital company Club CPG is hoping to change that with the launch of a new platform, Crypto Packaged Goods.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

‘Fantasy startup investing’ NFT platform Visionrare shuts down paid marketplace after a day in open beta

The platform allowed users to bid on auctions of fake NFT shares of real startups, building up a quasi-portfolio that they could compete in a fantasy sports-styled league around who could build the most “profitable” portfolio. As we noted in our coverage of the startup’s launch yesterday, they didn’t have the permission of most of the startups that they were selling synthetic shares in.
MARKETS
cdcgamingreports.com

Esports betting operator Rivalry goes public on Toronto Stock Exchange

Esports betting operator Rivalry has officially been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. In June, Rivalry announced its intention to take the company public through a direct listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange by October. The company [commenced] trading from October 5th under the ticker symbol ‘RVLY’. According to the...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: UK will override Brexit NI protocol ‘if EU solutions fall short’, as PM on holiday

The UK will override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement if upcoming EU proposals amount to “tinkering around the edges” of the Northern Ireland protocol.The EU is expected to announce an end to the so-called Sausage Wars this week with new proposals for the sale of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland, but Brexit minister Lord Frost is expected to ask for further concessions.A government source told the PA news agency that the UK would trigger Article 16 of the protocol – suspending parts of the agreement – if the EU proposals are found to be unsatisfactory.Labour accused the...
EUROPE
cdcgamingreports.com

Entain posts revenue jump in Q3 ahead of DraftKings bid deadline

British gambling company Entain, the subject of a $22 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival DraftKings, reported higher quarterly revenue on Tuesday, led by stronger betting activity at its fast-growing BetMGM joint venture. Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as the bwin and partypoker online brands,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cdcgamingreports.com

Connecticut regulator prioritizing consumers with digital soft launch

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection prepared for the 3 p.m. launch of digital sports betting and online casino platforms via DraftKings and FanDuel, as well as Rush Street Interactive‘s sports wagering platform. The launches mark just the second time in the U.S. that both iGaming and sports...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Naive and arrogant: the UK’s response to Covid-19 cost countless lives

The joint report issued today is a stark and largely damning appraisal of the UK’s Covid response. The report asks why, despite being ranked alongside the US as best prepared for a future pandemic, the UK was among those countries worst affected by Covid during 2020. While it avoids directly apportioning blame, this document will doubtless inform the long-awaited public inquiry.Dr Michael Ryan from the World Health Organisation wisely said at the very start of the pandemic: “Be fast, have no regrets […] the greatest error is not to move.” This evokes the “precautionary principle” – ie assume the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. However welcome such a cut...
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

Cola Group enters Nigerian igaming market

Pan-African igaming operator Cola Group has secured a $14.5 million investment to accelerate its growth within multiple African online gambling marketplaces. The venture investment follows the licensing approval granted by the Lagos State Lotteries Board of the group’s Nigerian subsidiary, Cola Games Limited, for the launch of Cola.bet. Lagos’ approval...
