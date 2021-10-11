UK gambling regulator is investigating NFT fantasy soccer platform Sorare
Sorare, a fantasy soccer platform dealing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is facing scrutiny from the United Kingdom’s gambling watchdog. A consumer information notice from the UK Gambling Commission clarified that the platform is not licensed by the regulator. “This means that any activity completed on the site by consumers in Great Britain is outside of the gambling regulations that a licensed operator should comply with,” said the notice.www.cdcgamingreports.com
