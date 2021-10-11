CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: With sports gambling, New York State makes a mockery of its Constitution

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday on a question: Are daily fantasy sports like those run by DraftKings and FanDuel, which allow people to plunk down money to assemble personalized rosters of real players — then win or lose cash depending on how well they do — gambling? So tortured was the logic of those insisting on the negative, they may as well have been claiming a piece of bologna wedged between two pieces of bread is not in fact a sandwich.

