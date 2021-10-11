Hispanic-owned coffee shop serves experimental brews in Houston’s Second Ward
HOUSTON – Nothing goes better with an autumn afternoon than a good cup of coffee, and we know just the place to curb your caffeine cravings. Segundo Coffee Lab is located in the newly refurbished Ironworks building in Houston’s Second Ward where husband and wife team Martha and Manuel Gil are serving up some innovative drinks while staying true to their roots and the vibrant hispanic culture within community.www.click2houston.com
Comments / 2