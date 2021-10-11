CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers 18 Eagles 21: Five takeaways from Carolina’s Week 5 loss to Philadelphia

Cover picture for the articleThe Panthers dropped their second straight game of the season after a disappointing Week 5 performance and now sit at 3-2 after five games. Carolina dominated the first half of action, but fell apart in the second half and fell 21-18 to the Eagles. Losing sucks — especially when you lose like the Panthers did yesterday — and while I don’t think anyone expected this Panthers team to run the table, I believe we expected them to take care of business when they were faced with a winnable game against an inferior opponent.

