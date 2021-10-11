CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Robbins: America unrecognizable as threats mount vs. teachers, hospitals

By Jeff Robbins
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiona Hill knows something about how democracies die, and she worries that ours may be in critical condition. The working class girl from an English mining town immigrated to America and became a Russia expert, advising Republican and Democratic presidents alike. Hill rose to prominence during the 2019 investigation into former President Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine into announcing an “investigation” into Joe Biden in exchange for the unfreezing of military aid.

