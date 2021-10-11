CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming events in Jackson aim to give city an economic boost

By Kayla Thompson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson is the city with a lot of celebrations this week, and a lot of money is expected to come along with it.

“We’re expecting about $5 million economic impact around the City of Jackson and that’s just the game. We’re aren’t looking at any insularly impact,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore with Visit Jackson.

Hotels are also sold out ahead of Jackson State’s Homecoming game on Saturday, October 16.

On Monday, Cole Hill and Ginuwine will perform at the Mississippi State Fair.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said all of the events in the city are exciting, and this is a product of the administration’s 52-week strategy.

“This is just an example of what we can do and enjoy as a city when we work together, and we want to keep building on this weekend and what it can do for all of our residents,” he said.

