Grand Junction, CO

One Person Killed in Mesa County Plane Crash

 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — The crash was located in a very remote area north of Jerry Creek Reservoir. The Flight originated in Delta County from Blake Field en route to Rock Springs, Wyoming according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak at approximately 9 AM. Deputies and the Plateau Valley Fire Department immediately began searching the area.

The pilot, the only one on board did not survive the crash.

FAA AND Sky Vector data indicate the aircraft appears to have fractional ownership by Cannon Oil and Gas and Well Services out of Rock Springs, Wyoming. We’ve attempted to contact them with no response as of yet. The plane was a 1980 Beechcraft Baron that carried up to six people.

Minute maps on Sky Vector show the plane was ascending a thousand feet per minute but the plane suddenly lost altitude around 10:56 this morning which is when it lost contact with Denver Air and Traffic Control. The plane was 4,000 feet above the Grand Mesa and crashed on the Lee side. It’s not clear if the plane broke up in the air or upon impact. An investigation is underway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

