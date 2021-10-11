Amber Alert canceled after Idaho child, suspect found safe

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a child who police say was abducted in southern Idaho.

It was canceled later Monday evening after police said the child and suspect in her alleged abduction were both found safe.

Kingston James Solis, 6, was with 40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza.

Police in Jerome did not provide further details on the alleged abduction or the relationship between the two. They also did not state whether Mendoza was arrested and/or would face charges.