Idaho State

Amber Alert canceled after Idaho child, suspect found safe

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a child who police say was abducted in southern Idaho.

It was canceled later Monday evening after police said the child and suspect in her alleged abduction were both found safe.

Kingston James Solis, 6, was with 40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza.

Police in Jerome did not provide further details on the alleged abduction or the relationship between the two. They also did not state whether Mendoza was arrested and/or would face charges.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

