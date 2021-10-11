CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Question We Had About the ‘What If…?’ Season Finale

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago
The finale of What If...? is a massive, multiverse spanning adventure that unites all the heroes of this season into the Guardians of the Multiverse to take on an Ultron who’s acquired the Infinity Stones. It’s a pretty fun half hour of television — but it does leave you with some questions.

talesbuzz.com

‘What If…?’ Season Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

The ambitious adventure that is What If…? reached its exciting conclusion this week with a blockbuster episode pitting heroes from across the multiverse against an Infinity-charged Ultron. It was a slugfest on par with the greatest battles ever seen in the MCU, and it totally paid off a season of shocks and surprises. You love to see it!
TV SERIES
Cars 108

‘Eternals’ Has Two ‘Important’ Post-Credits Scenes

When Eternals is over, don’t leave your seat. (For a reeeeally long time.) The movie isn’t out in theaters for almost a month, but director Chloe Zhao has already revealed that the film has multiple post-credits scenes that are both, in her words “important” to watch. Here’s how she answered...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

6 Things To Know About the What If...? Finale

Although you might not expect a show like What If…? to answer questions – its anthology format is meant more to suggest scenarios than to linger on them – the first season finale tied up a number of ends that would be considered “loose” on another show. Sure, there may...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Season Finale Will Bring Resolution

Marvel's What If...? is coming to the end of season 1, and a lot of fans have one big question still looming: Is there going to be a point to all this? What If...? has spent its run taking fans into alternate dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse, for standalone stories about how the lives of heroes and villains - or key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - can be radically altered by even minor differences in choice or circumstance. However, there's been little to no evidence that these stories will converge, at least not until the most recent episode of the show.
TV SERIES
Parade

More Big Shot for the Win! What We Know About the Feel-Good Series' Season 2

A hotheaded basketball coach who throws a chair at a referee might not sound like the kind of guy you’d want to spend time with, much less have coach at an elite all-girls high school. However, in the Disney+ series Big Shot, there’s a chance that you’ll get to like him as the show unfolds—and that’s not just because he’s played by John Stamos.
TV SERIES
Cars 108

‘WandaVision’s Agatha Will Get Her Own Spinoff

Marvel has already made it clear that WandaVision was a standalone season of television. The title characters would appear again elsewhere — Wanda is already confirmed as a major supporting character in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but there wouldn’t be a WandaVision: Season 2.
TV SERIES
People

On My Block Season 4 Premieres on Netflix: What to Know About the Final Season and Its Spin-Off Freeridge

A two-year cliffhanger? Yeah, you've waited long enough!. Netflix's hit series On My Block released its highly-anticipated fourth season on Oct. 4, following a long break after its third season (which premiered in April 2019). And fans of the show don't have to be too disappointed that this fourth season will be the last; Netflix has announced that a spin-off series titled Freeridge is in the works!
TV SERIES
Cars 108

Every ‘What If’ Episode Ranked, From Worst to Best

The first season of What If...? is in the books. (Marvel has already said they’re working on a second season of episodes.) The show was certainly distinctive amongst this first wave of Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+. It was animated instead of live-action, and featured a massive cast drawn from almost all of Marvel’s 20+ big-screen movies. It was also an anthology instead of a serial — although the season finale did find a way to connect most of what had come before in a satisfying way.
TV SERIES
Cars 108

Marvel Had Plans For a Star Lord T’Challa Show

Following the finale of Marvel’s animated series What If...?, series director Bryan Andrews has revealed that the studio was planning on developing a new spinoff show starring Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa. In Episode 2, audiences were introduced to this hybrid character, who was portrayed by Boseman in his final voice-over role before losing his battle with colon cancer in August of 2020.
TV SERIES
Cars 108

‘Squid Game’: The Coolest Details You Might Have Missed

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game. Netflix’s newest offering Squid Game has gained serious traction since hitting the platform in September. The gripping Korean drama from Hwang Dong-hyuk is on track to become the streaming platform’s biggest show ever, with millions of households all over the world tuning in to watch. Squid Game mainly follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a down-on-his-luck gambler with a heart of gold who finds himself embroiled in a mysterious competition where participants must compete in a series of children’s games to win a huge cash prize — with deadly consequences for the losers.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’ Will Premiere On Disney+ With Two Episodes, New Trailer Out

Disney+ has unveiled plans to launch Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series with two episodes upon its November 24 debut. It also issued another trailer today spotlighting sidekick archer Kate Bishop. After the debut, subsequent episodes will be out each Wednesday. Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
TV SERIES
Cars 108

Evangeline Lily Says She Finally Understands Her ‘Ant-Man’ Character

Evangeline Lilly has portrayed Hope van Dyne (AKA The Wasp) in the MCU for years, but it’s only now that she claims she finally understands her character. Debuting as Hope in Ant-Man opposite Paul Rudd, Lilly got the chance to don her own superhero costume in the following film Ant-Man and the Wasp. She also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and even lent her voice to Marvel’s What If...? series on Disney+. But now, it seems, she can finally access the character on a personal level.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: What We Know About Season 2 So Far

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in all of anime, and it is becoming hard to qualify its popularity. From the manga to the television series, Tanjiro has already broken some of the biggest records in anime. Now, the hero is eyeing season two this fall, and ComicBook.com is here to give you the low down on what we know about the release.
COMICS
heyuguys.com

“What if hope is all we have?…” Trailer for the third & final season of ‘Dickinson’ arrives

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third and final season of ‘Dickinson,’ featuring and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld. In the third and final season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive and whether the future can be better than the past.
TV SERIES
