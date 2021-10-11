Phyllis R. Nosbusch
Nosbusch, Phyllis R. 82, of Bethel passed away Oct. 6, 2021. Preceded in death by husband Paul, son Brad. Survived by children Judy Esterby (Galen Hass), David Nosbusch, Mike (Susie) Nosbusch, Kathy Nosbusch, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association. Funeral Service 11AM, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 with visitation one hour prior at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale St. NW, Oak Grove.
