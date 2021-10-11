NWS: Blowing Snow Expected Near Estes Park, Red Feather Until Thursday

According to the Weather Channel, the Rockies are expected to covered in significant snowfall for the first time this season this weekend through early next week. What does that mean for us here in the lower elevations? Much cooler temps (starting in the low 70's this weekend and eventually dipping down into the 50's for highs) by early to mid week next week with some possible thunderstorms out on the plains. Snow levels could actually drop to around the 6000 foot mark next week which could been the foothills have a decent shot at some snow too. Right now, forecasters are saying that there are a couple of different scenarios for these two weather systems to go and depending on which route it takes, that will determine the amount and location for how much snow will fall and exactly where it will fall.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO