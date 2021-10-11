CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Creepshow's Hairstylist Dishes on Season 2's Best Styles and All the Wigs Used to Create Them

By Danielle Jackson
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking on the hair and makeup team for a production like AMC's Creepshow isn't for the faint of heart — and that's not just because of all the spooky beauty looks that are created in the process. The horror anthology show's lead hairstylist, Katie Ballard, recently spoke to us about what it was like to work behind the scenes on the show, creating a handful of looks for each character that require everyone on set to "bring their A-game" every single day of filming.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lizzo's Crystal French Manicure Was Almost Enough to Distract From Her Fishnet Dress — Almost

Lizzo's look for Cardi B's birthday party was a present all on its own. The inimitable singer attended the star-studded Los Angeles bash on Oct. 11 wearing a custom iridescent fishnet dress, and though the sheer number certainly snatched our attention, we also found ourselves admiring the rhinestone-covered butterfly clips sprinkled around Lizzo's high ponytail, and how they matched her manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FanSided

Creepshow Season 3 premiere recap: Mums/Queen Bee

Despite the still-existing global pandemic, Creepshow Season 3 has premiered on Shudder with its third season. In the season premiere, death flowers anew, and a story asks just how far we’d go for fandom. In the first story, “Mums,” we meet a young man named Jack (Brayden Benson), dutifully feeding...
TV SERIES
Post-Bulletin

Fall Fashion: The season’s hottest styles for its coolest days

Mother and daughter duo Jennifer and Rachael Feece check out the new Workshop Food Hall and Bar—while also checking out the latest fashions from Rochester’s premiere clothing retailers. TRENDS. Fall’s biggest trends aren’t only on the runway. You can find them right here in Rochester, too. Check out the season’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
communityjournal.net

“My HAIRstory!” Series Celebrates Black Hair from Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek with Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble

Beginning on National Hair Day, Friday, Oct. 1, Tutorials Hosted By Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble on her Instagram Account, Feature Hairstyles Inspired by Characters from the Hit Series. Check Out the “My HAIRstory!” Teaser by Clicking Here. Celebrate Black hair and all its unique twists, locs, braids and fros with...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creepshow#Wigs#Hairstylist Dishes#Amc
PopSugar

Fact: Only Zendaya Could Look This Strikingly Stunning With a Bowl Cut

As a society, we've accomplished many things that were previously believed to be impossible: some made it through the grueling six-hour Instagram outage, others finished Squid Game in one sitting, and one person in particular just made a bowl-cut hairstyle look absolutely stunning, and that person is Zendaya. There's no doubt that the superstar can pull off literally any look she so desires, but we simply never expected to be adding "bowl-cut haircut ideas" to our Pinterest boards today — that's just the power she has. Zendaya is the cover star of InStyle's Best Dressed issue, where she gushed over Tom Holland, shared her favorite red carpet looks, and posed for gorgeous photos wearing — you guessed it — bowl-cut wigs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue

How To Nail This Season’s Simplest Editor-Approved Styling Hack

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no better feeling than finding something that you want to wear forever. British Vogue’s shopping director Naomi Smart experienced that exact moment...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Insecure Season 5 Is Already Giving Us Some Serious Outfit Inspiration, and It's Not Even on Yet

Issa's romantic life — not to mention her friendship with Molly — hangs in the balance as we head into the fifth and final season of Insecure. We're not exactly OK with waiting it out (why does Oct. 24 still feel so far away?), but we're comforted by the fact that we are getting a sneak peek at Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany's latest looks. In new stills from the show, we're treated to a glimpse of the girls styled in easy takes on denim, a sporty tracksuit and fresh plaid for Issa, and new Bottega for Molly. These covetable yet relatable looks are another testament to the expertise of costume designer Shiona Turini, who takes the helm of the show's wardrobe again for the last season.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

The 11 Best Throw Blankets of the Season

As we start packing away our summer clothes and bring out the sweaters, we can all agree it's getting chillier. Aside from switching up our wardrobe, we also are looking to bring some cozy pieces into our homes this season. Of course, a throw blanket is a must for your sofa or bed, but this year, we vote it's time for something new and fresh.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

17 Interesting and Creative Ways to Approach Turtleneck Dressing This Fall

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The turtleneck has been reinterpreted so many different ways through the years, but one...
APPAREL
PopSugar

50 Gifts Under $50 Your Forever Bestie Will Absolutely Adore

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Whether it's a spontaneous Facetime call or an unforgettable adventure, your best friend has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
crfashionbook.com

An Ode to Dakota Johnson's Best Street Style Moments

A blazer with a tee and jeans is a staple combination. Here, Johnson takes it to the next level with a pair of black Gucci boots, embellished with the house's signature red and green stripe and "GG" logo. April 2020. Classic Vans slip-ons are made chic by Dakota's pinstripe pants...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

These Romantic, Flowy Pieces Are What We'll Be Wearing Nonstop For Fall

If you've scrolled through Instagram recently, you have probably noticed that fall trends look a little bit different this year. As a result of the surge in popularity of the "cottagecore" aesthetic, flowy fabrics, ruffled hems, and ditsy floral prints have never been so chic. Peasant blouses and prairie dresses may make you feel like an extra from a Netflix period drama, but with some contrasting styling – thick knits, distressed leather, or crisp denim – they can look totally modern.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Chloe Bailey Looked Like She Fell Straight From the Sky in Her Angelic Tonight Show Dress

Did it hurt when Chloe Bailey fell from heaven? We're seriously wondering after watching her performance at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The artist looked absolutely angelic when she arrived in a stunning white feathered gown that flowed into a dramatic train. This isn't the first of her jaw-dropping style moments; we're still thinking about the hot-pink Area blazer she wore for the "Have Mercy" video. Wherever Chloe goes, the fashion follows, whether she's on stage at Global Citizen Live with her sister Halle or walking the streets of Paris.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Leave It to Cardi B to Wear the Ultimate Luxury Leggings on Her Birthday — Yes, They're Chanel

Cardi B rang in her 29th birthday with husband Offset, friends, and family at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Of course, she stepped out for dinner swathed in diamonds following her mesmerizing outfits at Paris Fashion Week. Cardi, who works with stylist Kollin Carter on her looks, seemingly teased her birthday outfit with a glitter Chanel catsuit days before that was not unlike the purple combination she slipped into this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy