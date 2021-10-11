Creepshow's Hairstylist Dishes on Season 2's Best Styles and All the Wigs Used to Create Them
Working on the hair and makeup team for a production like AMC's Creepshow isn't for the faint of heart — and that's not just because of all the spooky beauty looks that are created in the process. The horror anthology show's lead hairstylist, Katie Ballard, recently spoke to us about what it was like to work behind the scenes on the show, creating a handful of looks for each character that require everyone on set to "bring their A-game" every single day of filming.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0