Creepshow's Hairstylist Dishes on Season 2's Best Styles and All the Wigs Used to Create Them

Issa's romantic life — not to mention her friendship with Molly — hangs in the balance as we head into the fifth and final season of Insecure. We're not exactly OK with waiting it out (why does Oct. 24 still feel so far away?), but we're comforted by the fact that we are getting a sneak peek at Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany's latest looks. In new stills from the show, we're treated to a glimpse of the girls styled in easy takes on denim, a sporty tracksuit and fresh plaid for Issa, and new Bottega for Molly. These covetable yet relatable looks are another testament to the expertise of costume designer Shiona Turini, who takes the helm of the show's wardrobe again for the last season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO