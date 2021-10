MACON, Ga. — Georgia's COVID-19 cases continue to drop for another week, but numbers are still higher than what the state saw over the summer months. Right before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged 2,700 new cases a day. That's a big improvement from a month before when the state reached more than 9,700 at the peak in August, but before this latest surge, Georgia had gotten down to near 250 new cases a day.

