New Ulm, MN

Deloris A. Tuchtenhagen

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Tuchtenhagen, Deloris A. 94, of Fairfax, MN, passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at the New Ulm Medical Center, New Ulm, MN. Funeral Service will be Sat., Oct. 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. St. John Lutheran Church, Fairfax, with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Visitation is Fri., Oct. 15, 2021, 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Fairfax and one hour prior to the service at the church. Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel 1-800-937-1728 hantge.com.

www.startribune.com

