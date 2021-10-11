CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

Beatrice 'Jackie' Riley

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Riley, Beatrice "Jackie" of Savage, formerly of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021 after many happy years. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Terry. She is survived by her children, Pat (Kathleen) Riley and Kathy (Tom) Vonhof; grandchildren, Carolyn, Justen (Leticia), Jonathan (Katie), Kristy (Rob) and Michael (Samantha), and 5 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday October 14, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St., Savage with visitation on Wednesday (10/13) from 4-7 PM at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville, (952-894-5080) also 1 hr prior to Mass at church. Interment, Church Cemetery. Memorials will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.

