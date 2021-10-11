Some Far Cry 6 PS4 Disc Copies Can't Be Upgraded To The PS5 Version

Far Cry had humble beginnings. It started life as a tech demo made by then-unknown developer Crytek and, over time, managed to become one of Ubisoft's tentpole franchises. In this video we chart the history of the franchise, from the 2004 PC hit that laid the groundwork of the franchise, through to Far Cry 2's divisive malaria mechanic, Far Cry 3's outstanding villain, Far Cry 4's traversal, and the politics of Far Cry 5, coming all the way up to 2021's Far Cry 6. Of course, we spend time discussing the infamous Uwe Boll movie, as well as the iconic villains that helped shape the series to what it's known best for today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO