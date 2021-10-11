Some Far Cry 6 PS4 Disc Copies Can't Be Upgraded To The PS5 Version
Some players in the UK are having problems upgrading their PlayStation 4 physical copies of Far Cry 6 to the digital PlayStation 5 version. In the UK, some players received the Russian version of Far Cry 6 instead of the UK one. Because they are using a UK PlayStation Network account, the Russian copies of the game are not compatible with the PS5 upgrade. Stuart Pearson on Twitter showed how his UK boxed copy of the game was actually the Russian one.www.gamespot.com
